Forget iPhone 18, the 20th-anniversary iPhone looks more exciting

Apple is reportedly testing a solid-state haptic button system for the rumoured 20th-anniversary iPhone launching in fall 2027, according to Chinese leaker Instant Digital on Weibo.

The solid-state buttons have already passed tests for functionality while wearing gloves, with wet hands, in extreme temperatures, and when the phone has a case on. The leaker claims the 20th-anniversary iPhone will include an ultra-low energy microprocessor that keeps the buttons working even when the device is powered off or the battery is dead.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Instant Digital, Apple's solution will replace traditional mechanical buttons with haptic feedback for the Side button, volume buttons, Action button, and Camera Control button.

Supporting the borderless vision

The solid-state button system aligns with Apple's reported plan for a display that curves around all four edges of the device, creating a borderless visual experience. Haptic buttons would support Apple's apparent goal of making the iPhone look like a seamless slab of glass with no cutouts or bezels.

This isn't the first time solid-state buttons have been rumoured for an iPhone. In 2022, reports suggested Apple would bring them to the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 as part of "Project Bongo," but the plan was cancelled at a late stage. They were then rumoured for the iPhone 16 Pro before being shelved indefinitely.

Other rumoured features

Instant Digital also listed other frequently rumoured features for the 2027 device: dual-layer OLED panel, under-display Face ID, under-display front camera, 6,000mAh battery, under-display audio, reverse wireless charging, and next-generation Ceramic Shield. It's unclear whether these last features are based on supply chain information or simply a wish list.

According to MacRumors, Instant Digital has a solid track record, correctly predicting the Yellow iPhone 14 launch and the iPhone 15's frosted back glass. The 20th-anniversary iPhone will presumably launch in fall 2027, marking two decades since the original iPhone's 2007 debut.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products in the UAE? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.