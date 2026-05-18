First native Arabic AI app builder launched in UAE: Here's how it works

Permus Software House has officially launched the beta version of Myndlab, a new UAE-developed platform designed to help users build fully functional applications using artificial intelligence and natural language prompts.

Headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre, Permus says Myndlab is the GCC’s first native Arabic AI application builder, created specifically for Arabic-first environments and regional business needs.

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Unlike many AI coding platforms that focus primarily on prototypes or simple mockups, Myndlab is designed to generate production-ready apps, websites, dashboards, and enterprise tools that can actually be deployed and scaled in real-world environments.

The platform supports both Arabic and English prompts, allowing developers, startups, SMEs, and product teams to describe what they want to build in natural language. Myndlab’s AI App Recognition Agent then interprets the request and automatically structures a complete application around it.

How does it work?

According to the company, users can create feature-ready applications within minutes instead of manually building them piece by piece. The platform also supports multiple architectures and allows developers to work with their preferred tech stacks instead of being locked into a single framework.

A built-in design agent further customises the final output by recognising the type of app being created and applying suitable design patterns automatically. The company says this helps ensure applications don’t end up looking generic or identical.

“Myndlab is part of a much bigger shift happening across the UAE and the wider GCC,” said Omar Fareda, General Manager of Permus Software House. “There’s a real push to move faster, build locally, and turn ideas into something usable.”

The launch comes as Gulf countries continue investing heavily in AI infrastructure and innovation. The UAE has positioned artificial intelligence as a key pillar of its future economy, while Saudi Arabia is also accelerating AI development under Vision 2030.

Myndlab is currently available in open beta with full ownership features enabled. The company plans to introduce additional capabilities and advanced workflows later in 2026 as the platform evolves.