Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Yet another deepfake has taken the Internet by storm, as the line between AI and reality becomes hard to distinguish for many social media users

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 12:09 PM

Shoes that can help people fly? While humans have created a lot of whacky tech innovations, perhaps we are not quite at flying-shoe level yet. In recent times, a video has been doing the rounds on social media, claiming to showcase 'Tesla Glide' shoes.

The video features a demonstrator lifting off the stage, remaining suspended in the air, and floating across the room, as the so-called spectators watch in awe, and applaud.

There's only one not-so-minor problem – the entire video is a deepfake. To know this, one would just have to watch the audience's faces, with their features shifting up and down, and morphing with each other.

Elon Musk's Tesla has made no such announcement about any new product that remotely resembles flying shoes.

Watch the video, here:

This is not the first time "flying shoes" have gone viral. Just last month, an AI-generated video showed a man rise up and "walk" in the air with 'Aerofoot' shoes. The video, created by Jyo John Mulloor, claimed that the so-called innovation was unveiled at 'Gitex 2029'. Mulloor's Facebook page reveals a portfolio of similar digital content.

How to spot a deepfake

  1. Watch for misshapen or incomplete body features, particularly around the fingers or ears.

  2. Notice shaky or awkward movement, unnatural lighting, or unrealistic expressions or postures.

  3. Too perfect? If the image or video is extremely polished with no flaws, chances are it is not real.

  4. You can also look for reverse image search tools, and image metadata which will show you if AI was involved in the production of the image or video.