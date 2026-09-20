Facebook professional accounts to pay more to post links after Meta One launch

Several professional accounts on Facebook are now reportedly being asked to pay to post more links on their own pages after the recent launch of Meta One.

Prior to the introduction of the new subscription model, these non-paying professional accounts were able to post as many external links as possible. This has now been reduced to a monthly limit of two for many users.

In order to be able to post more, the account owners are being asked to subscribe to Meta One, which also allows them to choose their preview image and add a call-to-action button.

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The change has affected non-verified business page and professional accounts, with users unable to post links in the captions or comment sections as well.

In order to guide people to their website, Meta One allows users to add clickable links to post and reels in order to increase personal traffic.

Meta Platforms on September 15 launched its 'Meta One' subscription service for better AI capabilities and new features across its social media apps, including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

The service, which has already hit 15 million subscriptions and trials during its phased introduction, aims to offer more than 50 features across Meta's platforms for content creation, audience engagement and business management.

How to add links with Meta One?

If users subscribe to a Meta One plan, they can add links to a set number of posts and reels each month based on the plan.

Meta One Advanced plan : Up to 8 links per month in reels and 8 links per month in posts

Meta One Expert plan : Up to 20 links per month in reels 20 links per month in posts

Meta One Max plan: Unlimited links in reels and posts per month

Posts and reels have separate monthly allowances. The limit resets on the date the Meta One subscription renews, and unused links don't carry over to the following month.

Additionally, all the three plans also allow creators to add a page of sharable links in their bio with up to 20 links, directing their audience to their website, social channels and other key destinations.

Subscriptions to either of these will also offer extra features and access across Instagram and WhatsApp.

What counts towards monthly limit?

Any links that are added with the 'add link' count are counted towards the monthly limit. Certain links are exempt from the limit, these are:

Links to Meta technologies, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads

Product links (including affiliate links) that are part of a business's existing commerce catalogue on Meta

Links in ads

Pricing and availability

Meta One plans are now available globally, with single product plans starting at Dh5.99 a month, individual bundles from Dh22.99 a month, and creator and business bundles from Dh46.99 a month.

Single product plans:

Instagram Plus: Dh7.99

WhatsApp Plus: Dh5.99

Facebook Plus: Dh7.99

Bundles for individuals:

Core: Dh22.99

Premium: Dh76.99

Bundles for businesses and creators: