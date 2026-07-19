UAE users unable to access Facebook accounts, face Instagram issues amid outage

Downdetector showed a spike in reports around 12pm, with most users facing website issues followed by login and server connection errors

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 19 Jul 2026, 12:30 PM UPDATED: Sun 19 Jul 2026, 12:53 PM
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UAE users on Sunday reported an outage across some Meta platforms, with some temporarily losing access to their Facebook accounts.

Downdetector showed a spike in Facebook reports around 12pm on July 19, with most users facing website issues followed by login and server connection errors.

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Speaking to Khaleej Times, a user explained that she was unable to access her Facebook account through the browser.

Some users also faced technical issues while accessing Instagram, with 40 per cent reporting app navigation errors, 30 per cent unable to view things on their feed and 20 per cent dealing with server connection problems.

The outage doesn't seem limited to UAE users, with over 4,700 reports globally for Facebook issues and more than 3,000 for Instagram, as per Downdetector.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

Last month, UAE users faced similar issues with many being logged out of their accounts and unable to log back in.

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