Experience the Ultimate Blend of Power and Portability with ASUS Vivobook 15

Meet the ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504, the ultimate companion for students and everyday users who value performance, style, and practicality.

Sleek, lightweight, and powerful, this laptop brings everything you need for work, study, and play into one thoughtfully designed machine.

A Larger Display for Endless Possibilities

The Vivobook 15's 15.6-inch Full HD, slim-bezel display offers stunning visuals, perfect for immersive learning, productivity, and entertainment. Thanks to the TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light, you can study or binge-watch comfortably with reduced eye strain. And with its 180° lay-flat hinge, you can easily share your screen or adjust it to fit any workspace setup.

Power Meets Efficiency

Equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and Intel Iris® Xe graphics, this laptop offers high-speed performance, letting you tackle tasks with ease. Whether you’re working on complex assignments, editing photos, or streaming, the Vivobook 15 delivers speed and smoothness to keep up with your demands. With fast-charging support, the battery charges to 60% in just 49 minutes, keeping you on the go without missing a beat.

Style and Durability for Everyday Adventures

With a slim, ultra-light design at only 1.7 kg and 17.9 mm thick, the Vivobook 15 is easy to carry, perfect for students and professionals alike. Choose from chic colours like Quiet Blue, Cool Silver, or Terra Cotta, adding a touch of personal flair. Plus, the durable build, along with military-grade protection and an ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus coating, ensures your laptop stays pristine and hygienic.

Productivity, Privacy, and Comfort Combined

Vivobook 15 is designed with features to enhance your day-to-day productivity. The ErgoSense keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience, while a physical webcam shield and one-touch fingerprint login prioritize your security and privacy. ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology makes virtual meetings crystal clear, filtering out background noise so you can focus on what's important.

Premium Audio with ASUS and Dirac Technology

Experience an audio boost with ASUS Audio Booster and Dirac technology, bringing vibrant sound quality that’s perfect for music, movies, or online classes. With deeper, richer sound, you'll feel fully immersed, wherever you are.

Your Ideal Everyday Laptop

The ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504 is engineered for versatility, making it a reliable choice for students, remote workers, or anyone looking for an affordable yet powerful laptop that makes every day more enjoyable. With a blend of sleek design, robust performance, and practical features, Vivobook 15 is more than just a laptop - it's your all-in-one partner for success.