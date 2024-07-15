Eton Solutions launches AtlasFive for family office wealth management in India

The US Federal Reserve is increasingly expected to opt for a September rate slash
Eton Solutions, a global leader in cloud-based services for family offices of the future, is launching AtlasFive, its ERP platform for family offices in India.
Eton Solutions also announced the family office of Infosys’ founder, Narayana Murthy, Catamaran, as its launch customer. Headquartered in North Carolina, USA, it has had a presence in India for the past 5 years with over 300 employees at their Global Technology Center in Bengaluru supporting AtlasFive clients globally.
Catamaran will use Eton Solutions' AtlasFive platform to streamline its investment portfolio management and enhance operational planning, reporting and compliance. Eton Solutions has developed a highly sophisticated ERP platform, AtlasFive, a fully integrated, secure cloud-native AI-driven software tailored to meet the complex needs of family offices, currently managing over $781 billion for 665 families worldwide. Over 11.5 million transactions are processed annually with 92,000 entities on this platform. The platform integrates all operational facets of a family office into a cohesive solution, emphasising efficiency and operating leverage.
Eton Solutions is also planning to set up a presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, in the near future to support the growth of its services provided to clients globally. This new Technology Center is a key milestone for the company’s expansion strategy and will serve as a hub for Eton Solutions’ operations in the country, allowing it to leverage the unique advantages of GIFT City's world-class infrastructure and regulatory environment.
"We chose AtlasFive for its proven ability to streamline investment management across multiple asset classes and to support our growth objectives.” said Deepak Padaki, President of Catamaran. “The platform’s sophisticated workflow automation capabilities will help integrate back-office operations with portfolio management, allowing us to be more productive in our investment activities.”
Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions, said, “The emergence of India as a financial powerhouse with the 3rd largest concentration of billionaires in the world after China and the USA, fits squarely with Eton Solutions’ international expansion plans. India is a critical market within our global growth strategy, and we are bullish about the opportunities in this geography, and about servicing the diaspora internationally from India. The fact that we are gearing up to open our next Technology Center in GIFT City very soon is a testimony to our commitment.”
The availability of advanced platforms such as AtlasFive® in India will be transformative for the Indian family office landscape, making India a more attractive investment destination for family offices globally. Eton Solutions’ vision to address the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families is bolstered by a belief that a holistic, integrated platform with support from a team of skilled experts with domain knowledge in the family-office space, can enable single-family offices, multi-family offices, and professional services firms to reimagine the value they can provide to their clients.
