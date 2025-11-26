Epson strengthens its regional footprint with innovation, sustainability and sector-focused growth

With renewed environmental commitments and evolving product ecosystems, Epson strengthens its alignment with national digital agendas

By:

By:

Sana Eqbal | Partner Content









Epson’s global leadership in printing and projection technologies is well established, but its strategic focus on the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central and West Asia (META-CWA) has now become one of the company’s most important growth drivers. While talking to Khaleej Times, Junkichi Yoshida, president and representative director, chief executive officer of Epson Seiko Corporation, outlined how Epson is aligning its global capabilities with regional demand, particularly in education, public services, and digital transformation. His assessment was clear. The region is not a secondary market. It is a priority area where growth, adoption, and innovation converge at a pace that aligns with Epson’s long-term ambitions.

“The region continues to exceed expectations in terms of innovation adoption,” Yoshida said. “Our partnerships in education are long-term commitments, and they reflect our focus on delivering innovative, reliable, energy-efficient solutions that support national digital learning ambitions.”

A similar pattern is evident in public sector digitisation, where Epson’s high-volume printers and advanced document scanners are now embedded in multiple government workflows. These solutions play a critical role in the transition from paper-based processes to integrated digital systems, helping entities process documents more efficiently while reducing operational costs.

Beyond traditional sectors, Epson’s technology plays a role in large-scale digital immersive experiences. Those installations demand precision, colour consistency and uninterrupted operation, requirements that Yoshida views as confirmation of Epson’s engineering standards.

“Our philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world,” said Neil Colquhoun, president at Epson META-CWA. “This region responds strongly to technology that is reliable, sustainable and built for continuous performance.”

Sustainability continues to anchor Epson’s global and regional strategy. The company’s Environmental Vision 2050 outlines two long-term commitments: achieving carbon-negative operations and eliminating dependence on underground resources by 2050. Epson has already achieved its shift to 100 percent renewable electricity across all Epson-owned sites globally, a milestone that reinforces the company’s operational discipline.

Colquhoun says the company’s product portfolio is engineered around the same environmental principles. “If you look at our printing technologies, especially our Heat-Free Micro Piezo systems, the environmental impact is significantly reduced. A laser printer requires heating elements that consume high electricity. Our Heat-Free technology avoids that entirely, cutting electricity consumption by up to ninety percent in some environments.”

Epson’s EcoTank line is another example of sustainability translated into everyday use. A single set ofink bottles replaces the equivalent of seventy-nine traditional ink cartridges, reducing waste and lowering the total cost of ownership. “Within one set of bottles, you have up to three years of ink on an average usage cycle,” said Colquhoun. “That also means seventy-nine fewer cartridges manufactured, transported and discarded.”

In the industrial and commercial printing segments, Epson’s dry fiber and digital textile printing solutions address one of the most pressing environmental challenges in garment production: wastewater. Digital printing removes several wet processing stages, significantly reducing waste and energy consumption.

While sustainability remains a core differentiator, Yoshida stresses that the evolution of smart, connected and AI-assisted technology is equally important for Epson’s future roadmap. By 2026, the company expects stronger demand for integrated device ecosystems in both enterprise and education, where printers, projectors, scanners and other equipment operate as part of unified digital networks.

“AI will play an increasingly important role in reducing operational complexity,” Yoshida said. “We see opportunities where devices anticipate maintenance needs, optimise workflows and operate more intelligently to save time for users.”

Supporting this direction is Epson’s newly established Innovation Centre in the Middle East. The centre provides local customers and partners with direct exposure to Epson’s latest technologies while serving as a feedback channel to engineering and R&D teams in Japan. The facility reflects Epson’s broader practice of manufacturing all products in fully owned factories, a model that ensures quality control, proprietary technology integration and consistent labour standards.

Yoshida views the region as an essential part of the company’s next stage of growth. The UAE and Saudi Arabia, in particular, continue to intensify their investments in digital government, advanced education systems, retail transformation and smart infrastructure, all areas where Epson already maintains an active presence.

“I am very pleased to be here in the region to review the impressive results being achieved,” Yoshida said. “The Middle East and Africa are key growth markets for us, and we are focused on delivering technologies that directly align with the ambitions of these economies.”

Colquhoun echoes this view, highlighting that sustainability-first engineering is becoming a determining factor in procurement across the region. “Many of our recent office printing wins in Saudi Arabia and Qatar were secured because organisations are setting clear environmental targets,” he said. “They want solutions that reduce energy consumption, minimise waste and support long-term operational efficiency.”

As Epson enters the final year of its “Epson 25 Renewed” plan, the company is preparing for the next long-term vision cycle, with a focus on strengthening sustainable corporate value, improving operational resilience and advancing technology development across all product categories. The year ahead also marks a major milestone: the fiftieth anniversary of the Epson brand.

For Yoshida, the direction is straightforward. “We will continue to welcome change, innovate responsibly and deepen customer trust,” he said. “Our objective is to ensure that every region we serve has access to technology that is efficient, sustainable and engineered for long-term value.”

Epson’s expanding regional presence, sustainability-driven engineering and continued investment in innovation position the company to serve as both a technology partner and a long-term strategic contributor to the Middle East’s accelerating digital transformation.