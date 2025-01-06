Empowering Creators: ASUS unveils exclusive deals on ProArt and Zephyrus laptops ahead of 1 Billion Summit

ASUS is offering up to Dh500 off on purchases made via the ASUS eShop with the special coupon code "CRE500" from January 11 to 17. New ASUS members can enjoy an additional Dh200 discount

ASUS is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious 1 Billion Summit, set to take place from January 11 to 13. As a global leader in technology innovation, ASUS is bringing cutting-edge laptops from its ProArt Series, Zephyrus Series, Zenbook Duo, and Vivobook 15 Pro laptops to creators, gamers, and multitasking professionals.

To mark this momentous occasion, ASUS is offering exclusive deals to save up to 25 per cent on ASUS creator laptops and unlock even greater rewards at the 1Billion Summit by visiting the ASUS booth to claim your exclusive Creator Voucher "CRE500" and enjoy an extra Dh200 off as a new ASUS member. These incredible deals will be available from January 11 to 17 - don't miss your chance to explore the offers and join us at the 1Billion Summit for exclusive opportunities brought to you by ASUS Creator Deals.

Discover the ASUS ProArt Series: Redefining Creativity

The ProArt Series is meticulously designed for creators who demand precision, performance, and reliability. With advanced displays and powerful processors, these laptops empower digital artists, video editors, and photographers to bring their visions to life.

ProArt P16 (H7606): Perfect for intensive workflows such as 3D rendering and video editing, this laptop features:

• AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor

• NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU

• 16” 4K OLED touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy

• Up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage

ProArt PZ13 (HN7306): Compact yet powerful, ideal for on-the-go creators and digital nomads:

• Snapdragon® X Plus X1P 42 100 Processor

• Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU

• 13.3” Detachable 3K Lumina OLED touchscreen

• Up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage

ProArt PX13 (HN7306): A versatile powerhouse for modern creators:

• AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor

• NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU

• 13.3” 3K Lumina OLED touchscreen

• Up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage

For Multitasking Professionals - Zenbook Duo UX8406:

Creativity doesn't pause, and neither should you. The Zenbook Duo is designed for creators who juggle multiple projects simultaneously. With its dual-screen design, the UX8406 allows you to edit, research, and communicate - all at once. Ideal for multitaskers, this AI-powered device seamlessly bridges productivity and creativity, helping you stay efficient and inspired.

For Gamers and Influencers - ROG Zephyrus G14/G16

For gaming enthusiasts and influencers who live-stream, edit content, and push boundaries, the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 provide powerhouse performance in a sleek, portable design. Equipped with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics and high-refresh-rate displays, these laptops deliver the speed and visual excellence needed to dominate both in-game and on-screen.

Exclusive Deals at the 1 Billion Summit

Join ASUS at the 1 Billion Summit, taking place from January 11 to 13, and take your creative journey to new heights. This global event is a premier platform for innovators, creators, and leaders to connect, inspire, and explore cutting-edge technology. ASUS is proud to be part of this transformative summit, showcasing its ProArt and Zephyrus laptop series - designed to empower creators with unmatched performance, precision, and innovation.

As a highlight, ASUS is offering exclusive deals tailored specifically for content creators. From January 11 to 17, visit ASUS eShop to unlock these limited-time offers on ProArt and other creator-focused laptops by using a special coupon code crafted to meet the diverse needs of professionals and everyday creators alike. Whether you're a designer, video editor, animator, or multitasker seeking seamless performance, these laptops deliver tools that redefine creative boundaries.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the future of creativity with ASUS. Discover how our state-of-the-art technology is shaping the creative process and helping visionaries like you bring their ideas to life. Join us at the 1 Billion Summit and explore exclusive deals that truly empower your craft.

For more information, visit: www.asus.com/me-en/deals/all-deals/