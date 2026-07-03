Embodied AI’s next test is the real world, and X Square Robot is taking robots from demos to daily life

X Square Robot deploys its robots in everyday life, including elderly care and smart homes

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For years, artificial intelligence has primarily existed to write, analyse and generate content. The next frontier, however, is the integration of artificial intelligence into physical intelligent systems capable of perceiving, reasoning and acting in the real world. Known as embodied AI, this emerging field is poised to transform industries by enabling robots to mimic human movement and perform increasingly complex tasks in dynamic environments.

Unlike traditional industrial robots that rely on predefined programming, embodied AI combines perception, reasoning and physical action, allowing machines to understand their surroundings, adapt to new environments and complete complex tasks with minimal human intervention. The goal is not simply automation, but the creation of intelligent systems capable of learning and operating across a wide range of real-world scenarios.

This vision is driving a new generation of robotics companies, including X Square Robot (https://x2robot.com/en), which is focused on developing general-purpose embodied intelligence.

X Square Robot is driving the research and advancement to making robots an integral part of everyday human life. Featuring high-precision manipulation capabilities, its robots are designed to perceive, reason and act across tasks in home, research and education, logistics, and industrial operations.

Founded in December 2023, X Square Robot is one of China's first companies to pioneer end-to-end solutions for general-purpose embodied intelligence. Leveraging real-world data as the primary source, it creates versatile robots with autonomous perception, decision-making capabilities, and high-precision manipulation.

The Shenzhen-based company brings together a team of experts coming from world-renowned Al and robotics laboratories and leading global universities. The team is driving the advancement in embodied intelligence and robotics toward general-purpose embodied AI that bridges the physical world and ultimately serves humanity.

The company has partnered with Chinese leading household service platform 58.com to launch robot cleaning service in Shenzhen and Beijing, where robots work alongside human cleaners in real residential environments. It has also launched the “X Family Member Program,” where robots live with over 100 users’ families for up to one month as household companions, responding to a broader range of everyday needs. Together, these initiatives bring embodied robots beyond staged demos and into real homes and everyday life.

X Square Robot is working with one of Asia’s leading integrated logistics service provider, to bring embodied foundation models and robots into high-throughput logistics operations. By integrating robots into core parcel-feeding and sorting workflows, the collaboration supports a more flexible and scalable automation layer for dynamic warehouse environments, improving efficiency and consistency.

Alongside expanding commercial deployments, X Square Robot is continuously working on advancing its technology achieving breakthroughs in hardware setup, data quality inspection, and training strategies contributing to the low-cost industrialisation of embodied AI worldwide.

The latest development overcome one of the main challenges that embodied AI faces: limited data volume, low collection efficiency and inconsistent data quality. The QUANXTA Zero Series, a software-hardware integrated platform for embodiment-free embodied data production, is turning embodied data collection from a fragmented hardware task into an industrial-grade data production workflow, accelerating the data flywheel behind general-purpose robots. QUANXTA Zero is not just a lightweight data collection device. It connects data collection, high-fidelity synchronisation, automated cleaning, intelligent annotation, model training, robot inference and evaluation into one closed-loop workflow, helping solve the “last mile” from data to models.

In April 2026, the company introduced WALL-B, an embodied AI foundation model built on its World Unified Model architecture. Unlike modular VLA approaches that connect separate vision, language and action components, WALL-B trains perception, language, action and physical prediction within a unified network, enabling stronger multimodal understanding, spatial reasoning and continual learning from real-world interactions.

The company has also open-sourced WALL-OSS-0.5 and WALL-WM, extending its unified approach to robot manipulation and world modeling. WALL-OSS-0.5 achieved over 80 per cent autonomous completion on four of 17 real-robot tasks without post-training, while WALL-WM introduces event-level prediction by aligning language, vision and action data around meaningful events, enabling stronger cross-modal learning and physical-world prediction across reasoning, manipulation and generalisation tasks.

The rapid progress of embodied AI is also attracting significant investor interest. X Square Robot has recently closed four consecutive financing rounds culminating in a Series C, positioning the company among China's highest-valued embodied AI startups. The financing brings together a diverse group of strategic and financial investors, including leading technology companies, industrial partners and venture capital firms. IDG participated in the Series C round, while HongShan and Xiaomi have backed the company in multiple previous rounds. Combined with earlier lead investments from Meituan, Alibaba, ByteDance and Xiaomi, X Square Robot has become the only embodied AI company in China to secure lead-round backing at different stages from four of the country's leading technology companies. This new funding will support the development of embodied AI foundation models, commercial deployments and integrated robotics

As embodied AI continues to mature, robots will increasingly move beyond specialised industrial roles and become practical collaborators in homes, workplaces and public spaces. Companies investing today in foundation models, real-world deployment and scalable learning infrastructure are laying the groundwork for this transformation.

The physical AI era has only just begun, but its trajectory is becoming increasingly clear: the future of artificial intelligence will not simply think, it will perceive, move and interact with the world around us.