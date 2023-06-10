Elon Musk says Twitter to soon start paying creators for ads served in replies

Musk tweets that this only applies to users who are verified

Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 10:41 AM

Elon Musk on Saturday said Twitter will soon start paying creators for ads served in their replies with a payment block of $5 million.

"In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. The first block payment totals $5 million. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Elon Musk has yet again claimed his position as the world's richest person after beating the CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Thursday, Musk's net worth was about $192 billion, with Arnault's $187 billion.

Index data showed behind Musk and Arnault are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates at $144 billion and $125 billion, respectively.

The index is a daily ranking of the world's wealthiest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire's profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

