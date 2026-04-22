Earth Day 2026: Apple reaches 30 per cent recycled materials across products shipped in 2025

Apple has marked Earth Day 2026 with a major sustainability milestone, revealing that 30 per cent of materials used across its products shipped in 2025 came from recycled sources, the highest in the company’s history.

The update comes as part of Apple’s latest Environmental Progress Report, tracking its journey toward becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

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In the report, Apple highlighted several major achievements across its supply chain and product design, including 100 per cent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries, 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and a transition to fully fiber-based, plastic-free packaging.

The company also reported that its greenhouse gas emissions remain over 60 per cent lower than 2015 levels, despite continued business growth. Apple’s suppliers played a key role, procuring more than 20 gigawatts of renewable energy, enough to power millions of homes.

Beyond materials and energy, Apple also introduced Cora, a next-generation electronics recycling system designed to recover materials more efficiently using advanced sensors and precision processes.

CEO Tim Cook, who recently announced that he will step down in September, said the progress shows how sustainability can drive innovation, not just responsibility.

With its Apple 2030 goal in focus, the company continues to invest in cleaner energy, smarter materials, and circular design, aiming to reduce its environmental impact across every stage of the product lifecycle. As part of its Earth Day initiatives, Apple has also introduced a special offer for users recycling old devices through participating Apple Store locations.