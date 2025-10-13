Dubai’s start-up engine on solid ground with Dh9b in5 funding

Funding raised by start-ups within the entrepreneurship incubator in5 has crossed Dh9 billion since its inception, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global seedbed for innovation under its pro-start-up policy regime.

The figure was announced during the 10th-anniversary edition of Expand North Star 2025 — the world’s largest event for start-ups and investors being held in Dubai Harbour from October 12 to 15. It represents growth of roughly 14 per cent over the total funding raised as of October 2024.

Speaking on behalf of in5, Majed Al Suwaidi, senior vice president at Tecom Group, said: “The remarkable journey of in5’s start-ups past the Dh 9 billion funding mark indicates their profound impact on the innovation economy. Each success story within our ecosystem contributes to shaping a brighter global future from Dubai, in line with the overarching vision of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. As we gather at Expand North Star 2025, we are committed to empowering the next wave of visionary entrepreneurs enriching tomorrow’s industries.”

Since its founding in 2013 by Tecom Group, in5 has nurtured more than 1,100 start-ups across four sector-specific verticals: technology, media, design and science. The incubator operates via in5 Tech (based in Dubai Internet City), in5 Media (Dubai Production City), in5 Design (Dubai Design District, d3) and in5 Science (launched in collaboration with Dubai Science Park).

During the first half of 2025, the incubator ran 94 events for its members, including mentorship, advisory, training and networking workshops. At the current Expand North Star edition, in5 is showcasing ecosystem members such as Bellboy (AI‑Hospitality) (an AI-powered SaaS platform automating hospitality services), Gainz (connecting retail investors and institutions with vetted debt-financing opportunities), and MyGatePass (visitor management via UAE Pass integration).

Accelerating success stories include Halo AI, which closed a Dh 22 million seed round led by Raed Ventures and Shorooq Partners; Wittify AI, which secured Dh 5.5 million pre-seed funding to upscale Arabic conversational artificial intelligence; and Armoir, which closed a Dh 1.8 million seed round targeting disruption of the premium luggage market.

At its core, in5 offers start-ups access to advisory, mentoring and potential investment opportunities. Its in5 Tech vertical hosts the in5 Investor Hub, a space where angels, venture capitalists and institutional backers can directly engage with start-ups.

The incubator’s participation in Expand North Star reaffirms its commitment to spotlighting its ecosystem at what is now one of the region’s largest gathering points for founders and investors. In 2024, Expand North Star drew more than 70,000 attendees — including 1,200 investors.

Dubai’s wider startup ecosystem is thriving.

According to the StartupBlink Global Ecosystem Index 2025, Dubai jumped six spots to rank 44th globally — and remains the top city in the Middle East & North Africa region. The UAE as a whole climbed to 21st globally.

Analysts say this strength is powered by several factors: strong government support and policy frameworks (including streamlined business setup, free-zone access, and dedicated incubators/accelerators), world-class physical and digital infrastructure, and global connectivity enabling access to markets across Asia, Africa and Europe. Talent inflows, regulatory flexibility (e.g., 100 per cent foreign-ownership in many free-zones) and tax-friendly regimes also feature heavily in the mix.

In sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, sustainability/green tech and quick-commerce e-commerce models, Dubai has established clear momentum. Fintech remains a front-runner in funding preference.

E-commerce platforms promising 15-minute deliveries and “buy-now-pay-later” models are gaining traction, while AI-native firms are multiplying.

The Dh9 billion-plus funding total for in5 incubated start-ups underlines not just individual entrepreneurial success stories, but also the maturity of the ecosystem that supports them. For founders scouting for scale in the Gulf, and for investors looking for pipeline in the Mena region, Dubai — and in5 in particular — is sending a clear message: innovation is not just welcomed, it is engineered, nurtured and capitalised.