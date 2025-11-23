Dubai’s Secure.com secures $4.5m to launch AI agents amid soaring cyber threats

Dubai-based cybersecurity startup Secure.com has raised $4.5 million from Disrupt.com, marking a significant step in its mission to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: the widening talent gap. The funding will accelerate the rollout of its Digital Security Teammate (DST) platform, an AI-native solution designed to help security teams cope with mounting operational pressures.

The investment comes as global cybercrime damages soar to $10.5 trillion, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, while the shortage of skilled professionals has ballooned to 4.8 million unfilled roles worldwide. In the Middle East, breaches now average $7.29 million, yet only half of affected companies plan to increase security spending. Hiring cycles stretch for months, salaries for analysts exceed $300,000, and burnout is rampant—84 per cent of security professionals report high stress, with nearly 60 per cent considering leaving the field.

Against this backdrop, Secure.com’s approach reflects a broader regional trend: leveraging AI to bridge systemic gaps in cybersecurity. The Middle East has been ramping up investments in automation and resilience, positioning itself as a hub for next-generation technologies. Disrupt.com’s backing signals confidence in AI-driven security innovation as a cornerstone of that strategy.

Enter Digital Security Teammates. Unlike traditional tools, DSTs act as virtual colleagues embedded within existing security stacks. They investigate alerts, triage incidents, and handle compliance tasks, reducing noise by 60 per cent and saving thousands of analyst hours annually. “Security teams are drowning. We are giving them oxygen,” said Uzair Gadit, CEO of Secure.com. Each DST can match the workload of a Level 1 analyst and security engineer combined—at a fraction of the cost.

Early deployments across finance, healthcare, and tech sectors have shown promising results: 70 per cent faster detection, 50 per cent quicker resolution, and significant reductions in alert fatigue. Partners such as Bayzat, Blackpanda, and INIT Global are already integrating DSTs into their operations, underscoring the solution’s appeal to mid-market, cloud-first organizations struggling with lean teams.

The launch also aligns with the region’s AI ambitions, reinforcing its role in shaping global cybersecurity standards. Secure.com’s pricing starts at $2,500 per month, making enterprise-grade protection accessible without the overhead of expanding headcount.

“You cannot hire your way out of a $10.5 trillion threat,” Gadit added. “You need leverage. Digital Security Teammates deliver that leverage—today.”