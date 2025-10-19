Dubai’s 10,000 AI-firms goal to redefine competitiveness,  power UAE's startup vision

Dubai’s bold target to attract 10,000 artificial intelligence firms by 2030 is evolving from vision to execution, signalling a new phase in the emirate’s transformation into a global technology powerhouse.

As a follow-up to earlier announcements positioning the UAE as the “Startup Capital of the World,” recent developments in AI infrastructure, capital inflows, and global partnerships show how this goal is being operationalised — potentially reshaping Dubai’s economic structure and reinforcing its competitive edge in the global digital economy.

At the latest edition of Expand North Star 2025 — hosted by the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy — the AI-company mission dominated the agenda. What began in 2016 as a regional entrepreneurial showcase has become a flagship global summit: this year saw 2,000 startups from 180 countries, 22 per cent of them focused on AI, alongside 40 unicorns and 1,200 investors managing about $1.1 trillion in assets. More than 500 homegrown digital ventures participated, including 116 Emirati-founded firms, underscoring the depth of Dubai’s local innovation base.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the goal reflects the UAE’s determination to lead globally in frontier technology. “Dubai’s target to attract 10,000 AI companies over the next five years is not a dream — it is a commitment to building the world’s most dynamic and future-ready digital economy,” he said. “We already host more than 1,500 pure AI companies — the highest number in the region — but this is just the beginning. Our strategy is to bring in creators and producers of technology, not just users. That’s how we sustain competitiveness and shape the industries of tomorrow.”

The plan aligns with the national initiative The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World, which aims to create 30,000 jobs by 2030 and nurture at least ten new unicorns by 2031.

Al Olama said the focus on AI will be a “catalyst for new sectors, new jobs, and new opportunities,” adding that Dubai’s proactive regulatory environment and infrastructure investment give it a global first-mover advantage.

That confidence is backed by rapid progress on the ground.

In mid-October, Microsoft announced a strategic partnership to enable local data processing for Microsoft 365 Copilot in the UAE — part of a $545 million (Dh2 billion) data-centre collaboration with telecom operator du. Meanwhile, G42’s “Stargate” AI data-centre campus in Abu Dhabi — a five-gigawatt mega project involving OpenAI and Nvidia — will vastly expand the nation’s computing power, supporting Dubai’s AI ecosystem. Such infrastructure investments are crucial for attracting developers, startups, and global enterprises looking to localise AI operations in the region.

AI adoption within the UAE is accelerating. A recent IDC study found that around 42 per cent of UAE businesses are actively using AI in their operations, while nearly two-thirds say their adoption pace has quickened over the past two years. The UAE’s AI market, valued at about $3.5 billion in 2023, is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 44 per cent through 2030.

PwC estimates that AI could contribute roughly 14 per cent — or $96 billion — to the UAE’s GDP by decade-end. The Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index ranks the UAE first in the Arab world and among the top 15 globally, reflecting strong institutional readiness and investment focus.

Analysts view the 10,000-AI-firm strategy as an effort to institutionalise innovation at scale. By cultivating a dense ecosystem of developers, enablers, and startups, Dubai is positioning itself not only as a consumer market but as a global producer of AI technologies. Venture funding trends reinforce this momentum: the UAE raised $678 million in startup investment in Q1 2025 — up 57 per cent year-on-year — with AI and fintech accounting for nearly half of that total.

Sajithkumar PK, a Dubai-based business analyst, said the target represents more than just a technology milestone — it’s an economic diversification strategy. “AI is now the single most transformative force shaping global competitiveness,” he noted. “Dubai’s ability to anchor 10,000 AI firms will help shift its economy from asset-driven to intellect-driven growth. It will attract global talent, create exportable digital products, and elevate the UAE’s role as a bridge between the East and West in frontier innovation.”

He added that the AI push complements Dubai’s long-standing success as a logistics, trade, and financial hub. “This is Dubai’s next big leap — from being a centre of commerce to becoming a centre of cognition. It’s a natural evolution of its growth model,” he said.

Still, the journey ahead demands deeper structural capacity. Attracting and scaling thousands of high-impact AI companies requires not just capital but specialised talent, regulatory clarity, and robust data frameworks.

The region’s gender gap in entrepreneurship remains an issue, with women-led startups accounting for just 1.2 per cent of venture funding in Mena during Q1 2025. Experts stress that inclusive innovation and global partnerships will be essential to achieve long-term sustainability.

If Dubai reaches its goal, analysts estimate that AI-driven industries could lift the emirate’s digital economy contribution from around 15 per cent of GDP today to more than 20 per cent by 2030 — a decisive step toward future-proofing its growth model. Failure to deliver tangible outcomes, however, could risk turning the emirate into a high-profile testbed without deep local value capture.

For now, the signs are promising. With coordinated infrastructure investments, forward-looking policy, and growing investor confidence, Dubai’s 10,000-AI-firm strategy is moving from ambition to execution. As Minister Al Olama remarked, “AI is the new foundation of economic competitiveness — and Dubai intends to be its global headquarters.”