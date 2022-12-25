DubaiNow app reaches 1 million users, Sheikh Hamdan hails achievement

The platform offers users access to 130 government and private sector services, including bill payments and fines

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 8:19 PM

DubaiNow, the popular app that offers access to 130 services from 30 government and private sector entities, has achieved a milestone of one million users.

Hailing thhe achievement, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said Dubai’s strategy for delivering services is based on the integration, interconnection, and simplicity of digital services. This makes the city’s services more accessible, efficient and secure, accelerating Dubai’s transformation into a global digital capital, he said.

“DubaiNow’s milestone of exceeding 1 million users is a testament to the community’s confidence in the app, reflecting the degree of digitisation of life in Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He noted that the growing demand for DubaiNow services reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to digitise life in Dubai and transform it into a global digital capital and the world’s best city in ease of access to services and quality of digital life.

He said that the high number of users reflects the Dubai Government’s success in providing round-the-clock user-friendly smart services that serve all community members, adding that it also reflects the collaborative efforts that lead to delivering global digital experiences that inspire others.

A unified platform for services, the DubaiNow app is part of daily life in Dubai. It is a result of the cooperation between various government entities and private entities to deliver services that exceed expectations and further promote people’s life quality.

The DubaiNow app offers access to 130 services from 30 government and private sector entities. More than 20 million transactions worth over Dh10 billion have been completed since the launch of the app, including 4 million transactions worth Dh2 billion this year.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Dubai Digital Authority, expressed his gratitude to the leadership, which places people in Dubai and the UAE as its top priority. The DubaiNow app symbolises Dubai’s digital leadership, he said.

Al Mansoori noted that the collaboration between various government entities had played a key role in the continuous development of the app, which has become an integral part of resident’s daily life. Al Mansoori noted that DubaiNow’s 1-million user milestone would encourage the authority to develop the app further to meet people’s expectations and to deploy innovative technologies.

He also said such a high level of engagement would encourage the authority to develop more successful experiences that make Dubai a digital role model and further raise its status as a global digital hub.

DubaiNow is one of the top Dubai government apps. It is a unified platform that offers users access to several government and private sector services, including bill payments and fines.