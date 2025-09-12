Where you can meet Dubai's viral robot and why it is different from seeing a video

When Dubai unveiled the Unitree G1 humanoid last month, most people saw a spectacle: a machine that waved at the Dubai Ruler, jogged across a street, and lit up social media feeds. Behind the viral clips, however, lies a larger story.

Now, the robot is stepping into spaces where the public can interact with it directly. Visitors can meet the Unitree G1 at the Museum of the Future, giving them a firsthand experience of its scale, gestures, and responsiveness — something a video can never fully convey.

“They are here to build familiarity, reduce fear, and create safe opportunities for the public to engage with robotics,” Ahmad AlAttar, senior robotics engineer at Dubai Future Labs, told Khaleej Times. “By encountering humanoids in a museum or public demonstration, people are invited to imagine their future roles in places like malls, airports, and eventually homes — while recognising that these technologies are still in their early stages."

Seeing a humanoid in person

Unlike industrial robots hidden in factories, humanoids are designed to be seen. Their movements — a wave, a step, even the tilt of a robotic head —can feel personal. “People often describe feelings of curiosity, wonder, or even unease when meeting a humanoid for the first time,” Ahmad said. “These reactions help society begin to process what it will mean to share space with intelligent machines.”

In person, the robot’s gestures feel more approachable and less mechanical than expected. Whether walking across a stage or greeting someone with a wave, it is an emotional and memorable experience that blurs the line between imagination and reality.

From classrooms to culture

The Unitree G1 is also playing a role in education. According to distributor Ednex, more than 100 humanoids have been sold to UAE universities for research into human-robot interaction.

“This is not about a single robot model – it’s about a city preparing for a future where humanoids will be part of daily life,” Ahmad said.

Equipped with LiDAR, depth cameras, microphones, and speakers, the G1 can see, hear, and respond to its surroundings. It runs for up to four hours on a single charge, and its modular hands can be swapped depending on the task. The price is around $16,000, while a consumer-focused Unitree R1 model, launching later this year at $6,000, could bring humanoids into more mainstream settings.

Shaping Dubai’s future with robots

By putting humanoids in visible public spaces, Dubai is positioning itself as a testbed for how society might adapt to life alongside intelligent machines. “By bringing these technologies into visible public spaces, Dubai is shaping the cultural conversation around robotics: how they are perceived, how people interact with them, and what values should guide their integration,” Ahmad said.

At the Museum of the Future, the G1 serves as a cultural touchpoint, sparking dialogue about how humans and machines might one day share city spaces. At its core, Dubai’s experiment with humanoids is not just about the robots. It is about people — and how communities react when confronted with futuristic technology.

“This is less about the mechanics of humanoids and more about their impact on society – and Dubai is choosing to lead that conversation on the world stage,” Ahmad said.