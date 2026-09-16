Dubai to launch region’s first AI model to detect deepfake videos

The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) announced it will soon launch an artificial intelligence model to detect deepfake videos. Called SARAAB, the model scans videos and uses a heat map to highlight the specific facial aspects that have been deepfaked.

“If it was a two-minute video, we would analyse it for the whole of two minutes. Maybe the last 30 seconds are deepfaked. So, that will also be analysed as well with the model,” Hassan Majid Alkhazraji, Senior Artificial Intelligence Executive at DESC, told Khaleej Times.

He added that this model, which will launch by the end of this year, has a 91 per cent accuracy rate, among the highest in the world.

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DESC made the announcements on the first day of Gisec Global, a 3-day cybersecurity exhibition and conference, taking place from September 16 to September 18 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City.

SARAAB will be deployed on Hugging Face, an open-source platform which allows user to view the source code and modify or enhance it as they wish. The model is also the first model developed by a government entity in the Arab region, he said.

DESC has been working on the model for the past six months, Alkhazraji said, which was prompted by concerns from different government entities of malicious actors using deepfakes to create fake advertisements.

“Some government entities reported that there are some people coming up with videos when, for example, they announce [an] initiative, the [scammers] announce something else using deep fake,” he said.