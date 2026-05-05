Tech making company decisions? Dubai to train private firms in 'Agentic AI'

Dubai is set to accelerate its artificial intelligence goals with a new initiative aimed at transforming the private sector into self operating, AI-powered businesses.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the launch of the programme which focuses on adopting 'Agentic AI' systems that can independently execute tasks, make decisions, and manage operations with minimal human intervention.

Agentic AI is a more advanced type of Artificial Intelligence that can work on its own to plan, carry out, and improve tasks to reach a goal. It looks at a situation, decides the best next steps, and gets better over time.

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"We have launched a new initiative to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI (self-executing and self-leading artificial intelligence) in Dubai’s private sector. Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading city in adopting these technologies economically and commercially, giving us a new competitive edge for the future," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Two-year transformation plan

The initiative will roll out over two years and include specialised training programmes for all business councils under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. These tracks are designed to help companies integrate AI into their operations and prepare their workforce for new digital business models.

Sheikh Hamdan said the programme is designed to help companies increase productivity, reduce costs, and expand their operations through AI-driven systems.

“We have also directed the Chamber to establish incubators for Agentic AI companies to support this transformation, create new economic opportunities for young people in this field, and set up dedicated funds to back this new shift,” the Dubai Crown Prince said.

50% of UAE government services will run on AI agents

The move builds on Sheikh Mohammed's earlier announcement that 50 per cent of UAE govt services will run on AI agents in 2 years.

The project includes a phased implementation across ministries and federal entities, based on continuous performance and impact assessment. This will pave the way for wider rollout, ensuring optimal results across the federal government.

Special attention is placed on developing national capabilities by training and empowering government employees to master generative artificial intelligence technologies and their applications.

Agentic AI for private sector also builds on Dubai's broader digital transformation agenda, including the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the Metaverse Strategy and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

The initiative reflects Dubai's focus on building a data-driven economy, emphasising the role of data as the 'oil of the future', and strengthening its position as one of the world's most advanced digital cities.

Dubai Chambers Chairman Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori said the initiative marks a "pivotal milestone" that will unlock new paths for sustainable economic growth and innovation.

Business leaders welcome the initiative

Business leaders also welcomed the move, saying it will help companies redesign their operations, invest in young talent, and adapt future-ready business models powered by AI.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Abdulla Al Ghurair Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank, said that the transition to Agentic AI marks a new era for Dubai’s private sector to become a key partner of its smart digital transformation.

Al Ghurair noted: “This initiative provides a significant opportunity for the private sector to invest in young talent and develop future-ready business models that significantly drive productivity, bolstering Dubai’s global leadership in the economy of the future.”

Meanwhile, Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Al-Futtaim Group, said the initiative represents a "strategic step" that will reshape how businesses operate, while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global economic hub.

“AI and advanced technologies give us a unique opportunity to rethink how we operate, redesign our processes and reinvent our business models. Realising this potential will require continued investment in our people, equipping them with the skills and mindset to lead this transformation and shape the future of our businesses," Al Futtaim noted.