Dubai: Buying a used car? Soon, get instant access to accident history before purchase

Yellow metal tumbled on Friday after slew of economic news sent bearish signals
Prospective buyers of second-hand vehicles in Dubai will soon be able to access its accident history, the police have announced. The force will use artificial intelligence (AI) to help buyers access data about accidents a vehicle has been involved in and its mechanical condition before purchase.
This came as the Dubai Police announced the integration of AI systems into 29 administrative operations across various departments.
Additionally, minor accidents in Dubai will soon be analysed by AI-powered technology, helping generate reports immediately without human intervention. This will reduce the number of steps involved in obtaining a minor accident report from seven to four.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It is part of the ‘report minor accidents’ service available on the Dubai Police app and website.
Currently, drivers submit accident details, which are then reviewed by a police officer before a report is issued. The new tech will see AI analyse the accident on its own and issue the report to both parties involved in the crash.
Major-General Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, director of the force’s AI department, said the police have updated their app, which offers 70 services in seven languages. The force also has a virtual officer called Amna, who holds the rank of first-lieutenant and answers queries in Arabic and English. In 2023, the ‘officer’ held 20,000 conversations with the public.
Another AI-powered solution the force has is its Smart Police Station (SPS), which operates without a policeman. Since the beginning of 2024, the SPS has received 127,515 visitors and processed 36,376 transactions. Customers can benefit from 46 services offered through 25 SPSs across Dubai.
ALSO READ:
Yellow metal tumbled on Friday after slew of economic news sent bearish signals
Company showcases latest products at Index Dubai 2024
Weak US dollar likely to be positive for the yellow metal
Jeweller expects to boost relationships with UAE clientele
Experts discuss important challenges and presented solutions for building the region’s healthcare systems of the future
Hospitality major signed 22 hotels in MEA in 2023, adding over 3,800 rooms to the regional portfolio
Transaction marked Mashreq’s successful return to the debt capital markets
Pakistan ranked second on the list with 2,222 new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the same period