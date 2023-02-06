Dubai: Museum of the Future opens new shop with AI-driven audio experience

The store offers uniquely crafted products inspired by the museum's exhibits and architecture

The Museum of the Future has expanded its retail experience by opening a physical store offering limited-edition and exclusive items including replicas from some of its most popular exhibits.

Offering a glimpse into the future of retail, the store offers uniquely crafted products inspired by the museum’s exhibits and architecture. Many of the items in the sleek space are inspired, designed and made by local designers as well as internationally renowned artists, including Jason Bruges and Ally Powell, who not only designed the shop’s most recent limited-edition range, but also curated some of the exhibits.

The range includes a miniature version of ‘The Centre’, a creative piece of artwork inspired by the Al Waha exhibit. Just like the actual experience, this limited-edition installation is a homage to the idea of future wellness and reconnecting to one’s senses. The shop also features an exclusive brass replica of the ‘Monument to the Pioneers’, a gallery art piece — in the form of the solar system and inspired by the OSS Hope exhibit. All collections found in the shop provide pieces that embody the visitors’ experience, allowing them to take home their own piece of Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Equipped with a bespoke AI-powered audio system, the shop also creates an ever-changing, ever-evolving sonic atmosphere in which visitors can browse its beautiful collections and miniature masterpieces.

Majed Al Mansoori, deputy executive director of the Museum of the Future, said: “We are pleased to open the Museum of the Future’s new flagship store as part of our uncompromising commitment to offer immersive new experiences to complement our extensive collection of exhibitions, talks and events. Stocking a wide range of exclusive, limited-edition products and memorabilia including unique items from local designers, it offers everyone the chance to take home a piece of the future.”

Around half of the products available are entirely bespoke to the museum, including those inspired by the cursive Arabic script, or Thuluth, that decorates the façade. These special collections celebrate both Arabic calligraphy and the 3D-printing technology used in the museum’s construction.

In addition, there is a range of products, such as keychains, magnets, tote bags, coin purses, pouches, scarfs, books, and coffee sets. Visitors can purchase clothes made from recycled materials, high-quality educational games inspired by the future, and limited-edition creations by local Emirati designers. For younger visitors, gifts for children inspired by the Future Heroes exhibit can also be found at the shop.