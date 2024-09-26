Dubai building super-connected, easy-to-live-in digital city, says top official

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 1:50 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 2:19 PM

Dubai is building a super-connected and easy-to-live-in digital city; hence, cybersecurity needs to become a part of people’s daily culture, a senior official said on Thursday.

While speaking at a conference, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, director-general of Digital Dubai, also called for adopting and using local cloud.

“Dubai has become a benchmark for innovation, technology and economic growth… Dubai is building a super-connected and easy-to-live-in digital city. In the past, sharing personal data online met with hesitation and fear. However, it is nearly impossible to access digital services today without providing some level of personal information. Dubai’s remarkable success in its digital transformation over the past two decades is largely credited to its ability to secure cyberspace, thanks to Dubai Electronic Security Center and UAE Cybersecurity Council,” Al Mansoori said during the opening keynote address at the Envision conference hosted by the UAE’s second largest telecom firm Du.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE is at the forefront of adopting and embracing new technologies, spending billions of dirhams to modernise infrastructure.

Jasim Al Awadi

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), overall spending on information and communications technology (ICT) across the Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa (META) will top $238 billion (Dh873.5 billion) in 2024, an increase of 4.5 per cent over 2023.

At Envision conference, many other senior industry executives including Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du; Jasim Al Awadi, chief ICT officer of Du; Achilles Drettas, partner, Strategy& Middle East; Naim Yazbeck, general manager, UAE, Microsoft; Shukri Eid, general manager for Gulf, Levant and Pakistan at IBM; Hani Khalaf, CTO for IoT and digital cities at Dell and others spoke at the Envision conference.

Fahad Al Hassawi

Securing cyberspace

Al Mansoor stressed the need to simplify cybersecurity tools and make them accessible to everyone in order to optimally secure cyberspace.

“We can take UAE Pass as an inspiration, a great government solution using facial recognition to enable secure and seamless transactions. We need to make cybersecurity part of people’s daily culture across the entire community. We need to raise awareness of scams, cyberattacks, phishing and more,” he said.

Local cloud