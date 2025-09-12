New Dubai classification to remove ‘AI stigma’ in content, experts say

Would you want to know if the content you're consuming was created using AI? A new initiative in Dubai is making that level of transparency possible. Industry professionals say it could help shift how people perceive artificial intelligence in creative work.

As AI tools become increasingly embedded in industries from marketing to media, Dubai has introduced a Human–Machine Collaboration (HMC) classification system. Approved by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, the new system uses visual icons to indicate the extent of human and AI involvement in producing content — be it for ideation, writing, design, or other stages.

The aim is to enhance transparency across industries increasingly using automation and generative AI tools.

Abeer Faisal, marketing specialist at Omorfia Group, said the classification could help reshape public perception of AI by encouraging honest disclosure. “This kind of system helps take the stigma out of using AI,” she said. “It gives marketers and creators a way to say, yes, AI was part of the process, but in a way that made the content better, not less authentic.”

The system features five main icons — from 'All Human' to 'All Machine' — and nine functional tags that clarify which part of the process involved AI collaboration. Though it doesn’t assign percentages to each input, the system offers creators a structured way reflect how intelligent machines were used in the process.

Abeer believes it could also raise the bar on quality. “It might feel like an extra step at first, but it’s a step in the right direction. It encourages more conscious creation and that only improves the work,” she said, adding that in trust-driven sectors like PR, such labels could offer an added layer of credibility.

She added that the labels could influence how audiences engage with content. “Personally, if I started seeing those badges on posts, I’d probably pause and look closer. If it were something emotional or storytelling-heavy and labeled ‘machine-led,’ I might feel a bit disconnected.

"But if it was something futuristic or data-driven, I’d respect the honesty. To me, the label doesn’t define the content; the intention behind it does. And that’s the shift we’re heading into: people won’t just care what you create, they’ll care how you created it," she said.

Senior communications specialist Rawan Khalifa echoed the sentiment, calling the initiative “a commitment to transparency". She said the system acknowledges the growing role of AI in creative work, while also reinforcing the importance of how content is made.

“I’ve seen increasing concern about the decline of critical thinking skills as AI tools grow,” she said. “To me, that’s not a call to reject technology, it’s a call to build AI literacy. We now have to upskill and use AI with intention, not default to it out of convenience.”

She pointed out that the push for efficiency has sometimes led to suggestions of fully automating communications tasks, something she sees as risky. “I’ve heard suggestions to fully automate some communications tasks under the guise of ‘efficiency,’ but even the best-written prompt can’t replicate human judgment,” she said. “Real communication isn’t just producing content, it’s about conveying meaning, and it requires judgment, nuance, and context.”

Interestingly, Rawan shared that she used AI to refine her own quote — not to replace her voice, but to sharpen it. “For communicators like myself, this doesn’t just offer transparency, it protects the integrity of our work,” she said.

However, not everyone expects widespread adoption right away. Nadine Al Suwaidi, a UAE-based digital strategist, said while the system is a positive step in principle, it may face hesitation in fast-paced commercial settings.

“The line between ‘machine-assisted’ and ‘machine-led’ can be blurry, and there’s a lot of subjectivity,” she said. “Unless there’s clear incentive or pressure from clients or regulators, I don’t think brands will rush to label their content this way.”

She added that while the system may work well for government or academic institutions where documentation is critical, commercial teams are often more focused on timelines, performance, and simplicity.

While the system is currently optional, Sheikh Hamdan has directed Dubai Government entities to begin adopting it in their research and knowledge-based work.