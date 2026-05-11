Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million for allegedly using her image to sell TVs

The singer's lawyers have attached screenshots of social media comments claiming that the pop star's image pushed potential customers to purchase the product

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 12:59 PM
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British pop star Dua Lipa has filed a lawsuit against Samsung Electronics seeking at least $15 million in damages, accusing the South Korean tech giant of using her image without permission to market its television sets. The lawsuit alleges that Samsung featured a copyrighted image of the pop star on the front of cardboard boxes containing televisions for retail sale, enabling the company to benefit from what seemed like her endorsement of the product. The image alleged to have been used on the TV boxes is titled “Dua Lipa - Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024," and Lipa is the owner of all rights, title and interest in the image, the lawsuit said. The suit was filed on Friday in the California federal court.

A spokesperson for Samsung Electronics declined to comment, saying it was unable to comment on pending litigation, while Dua Lipa's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case. Besides copyright and trademark infringement, Dua Lipa has accused Samsung Electronics of breaching publicity rights.

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Lipa's lawyers have attached screenshots of social media postings and comments in the filing claiming that the pop star's image on the front of the boxes pushed potential customers to purchase the product. One of these screenshots shows a fan commenting that they would get the TV "just because Dua is on it." The Levitating singer became aware of Samsung's alleged infringement in June last year and demanded that Samsung stop using her image, but the electronics manufacturer repeatedly refused to do so, her lawyers said.

Samsung’s alleged unauthorised use of Dua Lipa's image has "caused and continues to cause dilution" of the pop star's "brand identity and commercial goodwill by falsely conveying to the consuming public that she approves of and endorses" the products in question, they added.

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