DJI Pocket 4P: New dual-camera gimbal with telephoto lens launching soon

DJI is taking the Osmo Pocket series in a new direction with the upcoming Pocket 4P (also called Pocket 4 Pro), which adds a secondary 3x telephoto lens to the company's popular compact gimbal camera.

The Pocket 4P keeps the same 1-inch primary sensor from the standard Osmo Pocket 4 but adds a telephoto camera to address one of the biggest limitations of previous models: reliance on a single wide-angle lens.

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Previous Pocket cameras worked well for vlogging but struggled with portraits, tighter framing, and cinematic shots, often requiring digital zoom or cropping. The new telephoto lens fixes that problem.

70mm equivalent with large sensor

Early hands-on footage from China suggests the telephoto camera has a focal length around 70mm equivalent and may use a fairly large 1/1.5-inch sensor. Reports mention up to 6x "lossless" zoom and 12x maximum zoom overall, making the camera much more versatile for travel videos, interviews, and street photography.

Building on Pocket 4 foundation

Outside the second camera, the Pocket 4P builds directly on the standard Pocket 4, which already introduced major upgrades compared to the Pocket 3: 240fps recording at 4K, upgraded ActiveTrack, and a brighter rotating display. The Pocket 4P keeps all those improvements while adding the telephoto hardware.

The signature 3-axis mechanical gimbal remains, which is still one of the biggest reasons people buy DJI Pocket cameras.

DJI has been teasing the device with the slogan "See More, Tell More."

The rollout appears to start in China before expanding globally. DJI pages for the device have already appeared in markets like Canada and Mexico.

UAE availability

Availability in the UAE is less clear right now. The Osmo Pocket 4P doesn't currently appear on DJI's UAE website, though that could change as the global launch progresses.

Populae local retailer Sharaf DG teased a preview of the new DJI Pocket 4p on its Instagram page. "Something cinematic is coming soon.

The DJI Pocket 4P is on its way, made for creators who see cinematic potential in every moment," the caption read.

For UAE consumers interested in the Pocket 4P, it's worth monitoring DJI's local channels for updates on regional availability and pricing.

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