Desert to shore: Ras Al Khaimah through the lens of Huawei XMAGE

Huawei and HIPA took their UAE nationwide photography initiative north to capture images of an emirate stepping further into the spotlight

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Somewhere along the way, on the drive to Ras Al Khaimah, the landscape changes and mountains appear. The air feels different. And you start wondering why you do not do this more often. That feeling, the one that makes you reach for your phone before you have even parked, was essentially the entire premise behind Huawei’s “The UAE. A Closer Look” nationwide initiative.

Developed by Huawei in partnership with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), the initiative was a direct response to a specific moment in the country's story. The “Proud of UAE” campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had set the tone for celebrating the UAE's people, heritage and spirit. Huawei and HIPA mirrored that energy and, collaborating with the tourism boards of each emirate, channelled it into a lasting visual archive: photographers deployed across all seven emirates with a brief to find the country that exists beyond the familiar frames.

Ras Al Khaimah is well known for its striking natural landscapes, where mountains, desert and coastline are all within easy reach. The emirate is home to Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest peak, and the world's longest zipline. Its coastline spans working fishing harbours, a growing collection of world-class beach resorts and mangrove reserves, while heritage forts and the desert lie just a short drive inland. While other emirates are known for their architecture, Ras Al Khaimah offered photographers an exceptional variety of settings, making it an essential stop on the initiative's journey.

This journey came to life through Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, which provided access to some of Ras Al Khaimah’s signature experiences. HIPA's presence across the initiative guided the photographers through nine XMAGE Awards categories including So Far So Close, Colour and Shade, Good Night, Faces, Action and A Heartwarming World, and this initiative ensured every emirate came back as a story rather than a location.

Ras Al Khaimah became one of the most compelling emirates of this journey, and the itinerary shows why. It is the UAE's most varied emirate with unique geography, and few places pack that much variety into one afternoon. Photographers passed through the heritage waterfront at Corniche Al Qawasim, stood before the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Masjid as morning light worked its way across the facade, crossed into the protected desert reserve at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert, stopped at Rove Al Marjan Island for its interiors, then came back towards the coast by way of Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort, finding the lagoons at Mina Al Arab sitting in the late afternoon like they had been arranged specifically for this purpose. Banan Beach closed the day with a sunset over the Gulf that made the rest of the day feel like a lead-up to this moment.

Throughout the day, photographers shot on the Huawei Pura 90s Series. The devices carried features that were essential as the landscape kept changing. Its 200MP Ultra Large Sensor Telephoto Camera pulled in detail from a distant dune ridge and the carved stonework of a minaret without closing the distance on foot, the kind of detail that used to require significantly heavier equipment and far more planning. Here, it came from a single phone, held in one hand, even in the strongest midday glare.

AI Glare Removal, well-suited to the UAE's high glare, cut haze and hot spots before they reached the frame. AI Composition 3.0 helped photographers find the strongest frame when the options were almost overwhelming. Smarter scene optimisation read the light continuously, adjusting automatically as the day moved from cool morning waterfront light through high desert noon into golden-hour coast. The 2nd Generation True-to-Colour Camera held Ras Al Khaimah's palette truthfully: the earth tones of the Al Wadi Desert, the blue-green of the Mina Al Arab lagoons and the warmth of a coastal evening just before the light dropped. Photographers also shot in uncompressed RAW, giving them full editing latitude, a detail that changed how many of them thought about the day's possibilities.

The result was a set of images that holds the emotion of Ras Al Khaimah much closer than ever before, the shift from dune to lagoon captured in the time it takes to drive between them. This same range is what the emirate is now inviting visitors to discover for themselves.