'Data is the new currency': How ASUS is shaping AI infrastructure

Artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputing is set to redefine industries over the next decade, and global tech leader ASUS is helping shape that future.

By:

Nasreen Abdulla | Partner Content Share:









Follow us



The company has partnered with top-tier technology providers to offer comprehensive, future-proof AI infrastructure solutions that combine cutting-edge hardware and software.

“Data will become precious like currency because AI requires a lot of data,” said Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Open Platform BG, Paul Ju. “Countries will treat it as a strategic asset, and each country will want to protect its own local datasets.”

To help governments and enterprises manage this shift securely, ASUS is delivering end-to-end data center solutions - including servers, storage, software, and deployment support. “This includes the storage and software so that we have the total solution to help a data center build up the machine's infrastructure,” he said. “We can also then support in the deployment.”

Designing for reliability

According to YC Chen, Associate Vice President of Product Marketing Division, the company invests heavily in research and design (R&D) to ensure its systems are robust and reliable. “We have to consider and simulate different situations - from the best case to the worst case - so that we can have confidence that the design can cover different variations of the components,” he said.

He added that the company follows up with tests and manufactures thousands of machines to make sure the quality is top-notch. “We also think after-sales service is very important,” he said. “So, after we ship the machine, as long as there's an issue that the customer faces, we will try to solve the issue.”

Latest solutions

On Tuesday, ASUS held its AI Tech Summit in Dubai, where Ju highlighted how the company was capable of providing enterprise-grade software solutions, covering everything from hybrid servers to edge-computing deployments - ensuring businesses have the tools they need to scale AI.

ASUS has partnered with several world-class technology providers, including NVIDIA, Weka, Micron, Schneider, Foxlink, and DDN, to accelerate AI ecosystem growth. These partnerships unite global leaders across computing, storage, and networking, and reinforce the role of the company as an ecosystem enabler, ensuring enterprises and governments benefit from the most advanced technologies available.

At the event, Ju introduced the company’s latest innovations in AI servers, including the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX B300 – both of which are now shipping worldwide. He explained more about the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72: “The full rack is about two meters high and consumes about 150 kilowatts of power,” he said. The AI-focused processing unit is designed to offer exceptional performance and efficiency for large-scale AI workloads, high-performance computing (HPC), and data centers.

To manage the massive heat output, ASUS integrates advanced liquid cooling systems, which are far more efficient than traditional air cooling.

The role of the Middle East

Ju highlighted how the Middle East region was the perfect place for building AI data centers for a number of reasons. “These servers consume a lot of energy,” he said. “This area has a lot of tangible energy from oil as well as the intangible energy of people. The UAE is also famous for how fast the financial evolution is happening here - probably faster than the United States or any other country. Here, there is less regulation in terms of blockchain. So digital transformation using AI can happen very fast here.”

Albert Wu, division director of Solution Planning Division at ASUS, said that the company was the best choice to help both governments and private companies in the region build their AI capabilities. “We have done a lot of real-life tests of this technology for over a decade,” he said. “In Taiwan, we have a national-grade idea center solution project. We have built the infrastructure, the platform, and even the services and their usage for the government, for research, and for educational purposes. So we have a lot of experience.”

With its proven track record, strong partnerships, and bold vision, ASUS is positioning itself not just as a hardware provider, but as a complete ecosystem enabler for the AI-driven future.