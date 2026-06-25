Cracked phone screen? Samsung launches faster repair service for Galaxy users in UAE

Samsung is expanding its after-sales support ecosystem in the UAE with the launch of Samsung Care+ Now, a new repair service designed to make it easier for Galaxy users to fix damaged devices without committing to a long-term protection plan.

The new service, available through Samsung's official online store and authorised service centres across the UAE, allows eligible Galaxy customers to book repairs for common issues such as cracked screens, battery replacements and damaged back covers whenever they need them.

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Unlike traditional device protection plans that require users to subscribe in advance, Samsung Care+ Now is designed as an on-demand service. Customers can simply book a repair when required and choose the service option that best suits their schedule.

Galaxy users can also arrange a pickup and delivery service, allowing Samsung to collect the device, complete the repair and return it to the customer. According to Samsung, devices repaired through this service will be returned within 72 hours at no additional cost.

For customers who need their phones back more quickly, Samsung is also offering same-day repair services at participating authorised service centres across the UAE.

Samsung says all repairs carried out under Samsung Care+ Now will use genuine Samsung replacement parts and will be completed by authorised technicians. Repaired components are also covered by a three-month service warranty, providing additional peace of mind for customers.

The company has also integrated secure online payment options and Samsung Rewards into the programme, allowing users to earn rewards points when booking repairs.

The launch builds on Samsung's existing Samsung Care+ ecosystem, which already offers device protection plans covering accidental damage and other support services. With Samsung Care+ Now, the company is targeting customers who may not have an active protection plan but still want access to official repairs and genuine replacement parts.

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