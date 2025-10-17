Core42 unveils sovereign AI cloud vision at Gitex Global 2025

At Gitex Global 2025, Core42 made a bold statement about the future of AI infrastructure in the Middle East and beyond, unveiling a suite of innovations designed to position the UAE as a global leader in sovereign, high-performance computing.

Edmondo Orlotti, Chief Growth Officer at Core42, emphasised the company’s role as the digital infrastructure arm of the G42 ecosystem. “We’re not just building platforms — we’re enabling nations to become AI-native,” Orlotti said, referencing G42’s Intelligence Grid vision, which integrates infrastructure, intelligence, and innovation into a unified framework.

At the heart of Core42’s showcase was the next evolution of its AI Cloud platform. Designed to offer on-demand access to GPU-powered compute within sovereign environments, the platform allows users to register, verify, and provision infrastructure online. A tiered vetting system ensures GPU access aligns with license conditions and workload requirements, supporting both model training and deployment.

“This is the first platform of its kind in the Middle East,” Orlotti noted. “It matches the sophistication of global providers while delivering full sovereignty and compliance — addressing a critical gap in regional AI infrastructure.”

Core42’s ambitions extend well beyond the UAE. The company operates five data centers in the United States and is rapidly expanding across Europe, including a sovereign infrastructure partnership in France with Oréus. By year-end, Core42 expects to deploy nearly 40,000 GPUs globally, supported by advanced architectures such as Cerebras systems.

“Our goal is to build a globally distributed, sovereign AI infrastructure network,” Orlotti said. “Wherever we operate, data stays local, governance is transparent, and compliance is absolute.”

Core42’s contributions align closely with the UAE’s national AI strategy, which emphasizes innovation, international collaboration, and responsible technology development. “We’re helping the UAE become a trusted global hub for AI,” Orlotti said. “Our infrastructure allows solutions developed here to scale globally without compromising on security or sovereignty.”

While Core42 has traditionally served governments and large enterprises, its AI Cloud platform is now attracting private sector interest. Commercial organizations across industries — from finance and healthcare to media and energy — are using the platform to accelerate product development and integrate generative AI into operations.

“This is about democratising access to advanced compute,” Orlotti explained. “Whether you’re a startup or a multinational, we provide the tools to innovate responsibly and at scale.”

Reflecting on Gitex 2025, Orlotti described the event as a milestone for the region’s tech ecosystem. “It’s a moment to showcase how ambition is translating into real-world impact. We’re proud to be part of that journey.”