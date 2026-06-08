Core42 to accelerate US, Europe AI infrastructure push after securing $550m HSBC financing

UAE-based AI infrastructure provider Core42 is stepping up its global expansion after securing $550 million in structured trade finance from HSBC, underscoring growing institutional backing for large-scale artificial intelligence capacity.

The funding, arranged through two facilities, will accelerate the company’s AI cloud and compute deployments across the United States and Europe, where demand for enterprise-grade infrastructure is rising.

Neha Gupta, chief financial officer of Core42, described the financing as “a defining moment for Core42 and for the broader AI infrastructure sector,” adding that it reflects “growing institutional recognition of AI architecture as long-duration, industrial-grade capacity.”

The facilities, structured as non-equity financing, are designed to match the capital-intensive nature of AI data centres and cloud platforms. They also enable faster rollout of large-scale capacity linked to long-term contracted demand from enterprises and governments.

Gupta said the HSBC funding would “strengthen our ability to accelerate our AI cloud and compute deployment across the US and Europe while maintaining financial discipline and a long-term growth framework.”

The move comes as AI adoption shifts from experimentation to large-scale deployment. According to Gupta, “AI is transitioning from experimentation to mission-critical deployment,” requiring infrastructure that is “resilient and built for sustained demand rather than short-term pilots.”

This shift is also reshaping how projects are financed. Institutions are increasingly treating AI capacity as industrial infrastructure, with funding directed toward platforms that can support long-term workloads. “Demand is maturing from experimental projects into long-term, production-grade workloads,” Gupta said, adding that this is driving capital towards operators with “operational depth, contracted visibility, and disciplined growth frameworks.”

Core42, a G42 company, is focusing its next phase of growth on the US and European markets. The company has established a European headquarters in Dublin, with deployments already underway in Italy and France, alongside partnerships with local governance entities.

Gupta said the financing gives the company flexibility to scale while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. “Both facilities are non-equity dilutive and reinforce Core42’s disciplined capital allocation approach,” she noted.

Beyond geographic expansion, Core42 is targeting sectors with high regulatory and data requirements such as finance, healthcare, government and energy. These industries are driving demand for sovereign, compliant infrastructure that can support sensitive and large-scale AI workloads.

“Investment in AI infrastructure is being led by regulated and data-sensitive industries,” Gupta said, noting that such sectors require platforms built for “mission-critical workloads rather than short-term experimentation.”

As global competition to build AI capacity intensifies, the deal highlights how financing models are evolving alongside the technology itself — with banks increasingly treating compute infrastructure as a long-term, strategic asset class.