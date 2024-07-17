Core42 and AIREV announce launch of on-demand AI operating system

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 11:23 PM

Core42, a G42 company and leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure and services, and AIREV today announced the launch of the OnDemand AI Operating System (AIOS). The collaboration marks a major milestone in the regional AI landscape and is the first significant joint effort since their partnership announcement in February this year.

OnDemand, developed by AIREV and built on Core42’s foundational infrastructure, is a decentralized AI operating system designed to facilitate seamless AI deployment. It offers developers, engineers, enterprises, and startups a robust platform to build, deploy, and manage their AI applications with ease.

Key features of OnDemand include its ability to facilitate AI model deployment directly from sources like Hugging Face, supporting both open-source and closed-source models. OnDemand also allows users to deploy their own models, offering flexibility and customization. With its Plugins and Marketplace ecosystem, OnDemand offers a marketplace where developers can create, deploy, and sell plugins and agents, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of AI tools. Enterprises can also export these plugins and integrate them into their own platforms. For complex API integrations, OnDemand supports multi-step Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Furthermore, the platform offers a low-code solution, making AI development accessible even after small API integrations, while verified system integrators available on the platform assist in building out use cases and providing additional support when required.