Comera Pay joins with TAMM to power digital payments in Abu Dhabi

Comera Pay, part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, has partnered with TAMM — the Emirate’s unified digital platform for government services — to enable seamless digital payments for residents and businesses, marking a major milestone in the capital’s smart government transformation.

The partnership was formalised with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, coinciding with the official launch of Comera Pay as a direct payment option within the TAMM ecosystem.

The integration allows users with an active Comera Pay Wallet to instantly and securely pay for a wide range of government services directly through the TAMM app, eliminating the need for cash or third-party platforms.

The collaboration brings together convenience, innovation, and security under one homegrown digital payment platform — fully aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a world-class, cashless economy. By embedding Comera Pay into TAMM, the Emirate strengthens its commitment to a connected digital future that enhances service delivery, financial inclusion, and user experience for citizens and residents alike.

Comera Pay’s Managing Director and Group CEO, Akthar Saeed Hashmi, said the partnership underlines both organisations’ shared mission to advance the UAE’s digital economy. “We are proud to partner with TAMM to enable seamless, secure, and efficient government transactions through Comera Pay,” he said. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s leadership vision of a world-class digital ecosystem that empowers every citizen and business.”

Beyond government payments, Comera Pay plans to expand its offerings within TAMM to include peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, international remittances, and local merchant transactions. Backed by the Royal Group, Comera Pay is also broadening its footprint across retail, corporate, and government sectors with advanced wallet, POS, and gateway solutions designed to make money movement smarter and more secure.

The integration with TAMM marks a key step in Abu Dhabi’s drive to foster a fully digital economy — one that is locally developed, globally competitive, and built around trust, simplicity, and innovation.