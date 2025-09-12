  • search in Khaleej Times
Cloudflare reports issues with API, may impact 'multiple customers'

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 3:37 PM

Cloudflare, a web infrastructure and security company that helps websites, apps, and networks run faster and safer is reporting API issues on Friday.

On September 12 afternoon, the firm said that it has "identified an issue" with their API which "potentially impacts multiple customers".

"Performing bulk requests to our Custom Hostnames API endpoint might return unexpected timeouts," it added in an advisory on its website. It said that the incident will affect Cloudflare Sites and Services (API, SSL for SaaS Provisioning).

"This does not affect the serving of cached files via the Cloudflare CDN or other security features at the Cloudflare Edge."

The firm said it was working towards fixing this issue.

One of the firm's core services is its global Content Delivery Network (CDN), which caches data on servers around the world so users can load sites more quickly from the nearest location.

It primarily acts as a protective layer between a website and its visitors, filtering traffic to block malicious activity while also speeding up content delivery.

Cloudflare also provides strong security features, including protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, a Web Application Firewall (WAF) to stop common cyber threats, and fast, secure Domain Name System (DNS) services.