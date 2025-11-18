Cloudflare outage disrupts parts of internet, several sites including X down

Several sites failed to load across the internet on Tuesday due to a technical problem at Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure which provides content delivery network services, cybersecurity, and wide area network services.

Cloudflare is one of the biggest networks on the Internet, used for web application security and performance. They provide tools that protect websites from cyber attacks and ensure that they stay online amid heavy traffic.

Thousands of users went into panic mode on Tuesday after several websites, including the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, failed to load.

"Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customer. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available," the company said in a note on its service status dashboard, BBC reported.