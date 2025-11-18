Cloudflare implements fix, continues to monitor errors after internet outage

A global outage at web-infrastructure firm Cloudflare began to ease on Tuesday after preventing thousands from accessing major internet platforms, including X and ChatGPT.

The company updated on their dashboard, "A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal."

"Some customers may be still experiencing issues logging into or using the Cloudflare dashboard. We are working on a fix to resolve this, and continuing to monitor for any further issues," they added in their next update.

Cloudflare, whose network handles around a fifth of web traffic, said it started to investigate the internal service degradation around 6:40am ET. It has deployed a fix but some customers might still be impacted as it recovers service.

Thousands of users went into panic mode on Tuesday after several websites, including the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, failed to load. Other major platforms including , Canva, OpenAI and Spotify, too seem to have been hit. Users in the UAE faced issues in accessing several websites, leading to disruptions across workplaces.

Cloudflare — whose shares were down about 5% in premarket trading —runs one of the world's largest networks that helps websites and apps load faster and stay online by protecting them from traffic surges and cyberattacks.

