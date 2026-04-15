Chrome 'Skills': How Google's AI will automate your web browsing

Google is making its browser smarter with a new AI-powered feature called Skills, designed to streamline how users interact with AI on the web. Rolling out within Google Chrome via Gemini, Skills allows users to save and reuse AI prompts, turning repetitive tasks into one-click workflows.

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You can run the prompts with a single click using “/” or the “+” button. Think of it as turning frequently used prompts into shortcuts for everyday tasks.

How it works in real life?

Google says early testers are already using Skills to create personalised workflows across multiple use cases, especially in health, wellness, shopping, and productivity.

There’s also a built-in library of ready-made Skills, which users can customise based on their needs.

Skills runs on the same privacy framework as Gemini in Chrome.

This means prompts require confirmation before sensitive actions. There are also built-in protections like automated red-teaming, and Google will roll out regular updates to maintain security standards.

When will it be available in the UAE?

For now, Skills is rolling out to users globally in phases.

When Khaleej Times reached out to Google, a spokesperson confirmed there’s no exact timeline for the UAE yet, but added that the company is “hoping to bring this to users in the Arab world in the future.”

So while UAE users can’t access it just yet, a rollout is likely in the coming months. This is similar to several Google features, including its most recent Gemini's Personal Intelligence. The latter was made available to users in the Arab region on April 14, months after its release in the US.