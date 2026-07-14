ChatGPT Work explained: Features, UAE availability and which plan is best

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Work, a new agent-style mode designed for longer and more involved tasks that go beyond a normal chatbot conversation.

Instead of only answering questions, ChatGPT Work can research information, analyse files, work across connected apps and help create finished outputs such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, reports and interactive sites.

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For professionals in the UAE, this could be useful for tasks such as preparing business reports, summarising meeting notes, building campaign briefs, analysing spreadsheets, creating client presentations or monitoring updates from connected apps.

One of the biggest features is Scheduled Tasks. Users can ask ChatGPT Work to run a task once, repeat it on a schedule or monitor for changes. For example, it could prepare a weekly business review, check a website for updates, summarise new customer feedback or refresh a presentation when new information arrives.

ChatGPT Work can show progress, ask questions, change direction when instructed and request approval before important actions.

OpenAI is also replacing the App Directory with the Plugin Directory. Plugins package apps, skills and workflow templates so users can connect ChatGPT to tools such as email, calendars, cloud drives, messaging apps, CRMs and project trackers, depending on availability and permissions.

Is ChatGPT Work available in the UAE?

Yes, ChatGPT is supported in the UAE, and OpenAI says ChatGPT Work is available in supported regions as it rolls out. Access depends on your plan and platform. Pro, Enterprise and Edu users are getting web and mobile access first, while Plus and Business users are expected to follow.

Which plan is best for UAE users?

For individuals, freelancers and creators, ChatGPT Plus should be the most practical entry point once Work appears on the account. Heavy users who need more capacity may prefer Pro.

For small UAE businesses, ChatGPT Business makes more sense because it is built for teams. Larger companies, schools and regulated organisations should look at Enterprise or Edu, especially if they need admin controls, plugin governance and data residency options.

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