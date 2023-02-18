ChatGPT's boss is a woman: Here’s what we know about Mira Murati

The CTO of OpenAI, who has over a decade of experience in tech, has acknowledged that AI can be misused and needs regulation

Photo: Twitter

Sat 18 Feb 2023

The chief technology officer at OpenAI - the company behind ChatGPT - is a woman with over a decade of experience in tech.

Mira Murati has worked in OpenAI for over 4 years. She stepped into her current role as CTO in May 2022, according to her LinkedIn bio. Her other experience includes a stint as a Senior Product Manager at Tesla.

The 35-year-old was born to Albanian parents in 1988 in the US, where she was raised, according to media reports. She graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Ivy League school Dartmouth College.

In an interview with Time, she admitted that she and her team felt "trepidation" in putting the chatbot out in the world, and had no idea it would gain the kind of traction that it did.

She also acknowledged that AI can be misused. "There are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that’s aligned with human values?"

She confirmed that the company welcomed input, including from regulators and governments. "It's not too early (for regulators to get involved)," she said, according to Reuters.

