Caviar’s iPhone 18 Pro and ‘iPhone Ultra’ are already on sale for up to Dh59,000

The luxury outlet claims Apple will reveal the iPhone 18 Pro on September 9 and is already selling luxury versions of the phone and its rumoured foldable

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 9 Aug 2026, 4:27 PM
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Apple has yet to announce its next iPhones, but luxury device maker Caviar is already taking orders for heavily customised versions of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone.

Caviar has launched its Royal Colors collection for the iPhone 18 Pro family, offering designs named Emperor, King, Black Prince and Pharaoh. Depending on the model, the phones combine materials including crocodile or python leather, titanium and double 24K gold plating. Caviar says each Royal Colors design will be limited to just 18 units.

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Current listings start at $10,060, around Dh36,945, for the Black Prince and Pharaoh, while the Consul reaches $10,840, roughly Dh39,810.

Things get considerably more expensive with what Caviar calls the iPhone Ultra — its name for Apple’s widely rumoured first foldable iPhone. Options include Titanium, Dark Cherry, Karat, Magenta, Silver, Gold and a Jobs edition. Prices currently range from $13,840, around Dh50,827, to $15,990, approximately Dh58,723.

Caviar says it has received high-precision physical mock-ups of both upcoming devices and is already adapting its materials and decorative panels to fit them. However, some of the specifications published on its website should be treated as rumours and leaks.

Its Ultra page claims a 7.8-inch inner display, 5.3-inch cover screen, titanium construction, two 48MP rear cameras and a 5,800mAh battery. It also lists an A20 Pro processor built on a 3nm process. That clashes with other rumours that Apple’s A20 generation will use TSMC’s newer 2nm process.

More reliable reports do support several broader rumours, including a September debut for the iPhone 18 Pro models and foldable iPhone, a smaller Dynamic Island, variable-aperture camera technology and the 2nm A20 chip.

Caviar goes further by stating that Apple will unveil the iPhone 18 Pro on September 9. As of August 9, Apple itself has not announced a September event; its official Events page still lists previous presentations rather than a 2026 iPhone keynote.

So while the gold, leather and five-figure prices are very real, the Apple hardware underneath them technically isn’t, at least not officially yet.

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