Carry less, do more: The HUAWEI MatePad mini advantage

A pocket-sized device combining powerful performance with a refined reading and writing experience

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As work becomes increasingly mobile, professionals are looking for devices that combine portability with serious performance. The HUAWEI MatePad Mini stands out as a compact yet powerful solution designed to support productivity and creativity wherever work happens.

The 8.8-inch OLED PaperMatte display is considerably larger than any other ebook reader of this size and offers incredibly vibrant colours. Saying this is the best ebook reader ever is not a hyperbolic statement. While that alone makes the tablet worth having, it is only the tip of what the MatePad Mini has to offer.

Pocket-sized tablet

The OLED PaperMatte Display eliminates 99 per cent of ambient light interference, delivering clean visuals free from reflections and glare. Despite its larger 8.8-inch screen, the tablet remains compact thanks to its slim bezels, making it only slightly bigger than most mass-market paperbacks. Huawei has also applied special magnetron nano optical layers to further minimise any remaining reflections.

Beyond readability, the MatePad Mini supports a peak brightness of 1800 nits, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a P3 wide colour gamut for rich, lifelike visuals. Easily pocketable and featuring a vibrant, high-resolution, paper-like display, the MatePad Mini is a strong alternative to traditional eBook readers.

Light in hand

Yet another factor that supports its portability is its incredibly thin and lightweight build. The PaperMatte edition weighs only 260 g and measures just 5.1 mm thick. Its magnesium alloy body, which is 20 per cent lighter than aluminium, combines with high-strength steel reinforcement to deliver both lightness and durability, ensuring the device resists bending or deformation over time.

Pro-ed up stylus

Just as important as the screen in completing the paper-like experience is the new stylus. The HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro elevates your creative workflow with unmatched precision while doubling as a seamless productivity tool for work and study. With a magnetic attachment design, it enables instant connection and charging. Three specialised tips for writing, small-font writing, and painting have been meticulously designed to ensure precision across a range of tasks. Thanks to a cutting-edge touch sensor and integrated micro motor, users can use intuitive gestures like pinching or double-tapping, with tactile vibration feedback for an immersive, lifelike interaction.

Smarter HUAWEI Notes

To let users make the most out of the duo, the MatePad Mini comes with an upgraded HUAWEI Notes app. Now offering three new brush types, the experience feels closer than ever to writing on paper. With the Calligraphy pen, users can create freely, turning every stroke and even the blank spaces between them into part of the story. To make notes easier to read and revisit, the AI handwriting enhancement feature lets users adjust the style and weight of their handwritten text, refining it without stripping away its personal character. What’s more, you get a versatile suite of covers, paper styles, and stickers designed to celebrate Arabic and African aesthetics.

Tablet photography

The MatePad Mini also steps up in imaging. It features a 32 MP front camera with an advanced portrait system and a large sensor, delivering sharp and natural-looking results across different lighting conditions. On the rear, a 50 MP main camera ensures detailed and vibrant shots, whether you’re capturing documents or everyday moments.

Powering all of this is a 6400 mAh battery, capable of delivering up to 9.5 hours of usage under dynamic conditions, and it can be filled up from zero in just 60 minutes using Turbo mode. The HUAWEI MatePad Mini is compact enough to carry anywhere, yet powerful enough to handle everything from reading to serious productivity and creative work.