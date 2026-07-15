Canva Code 2.0 explained: How the new AI tool builds websites and apps

Canva is moving deeper into AI-powered creation with the launch of Canva Code 2.0, a new tool that lets users build websites, apps, games and interactive experiences using simple text prompts.

The idea is part of a growing trend known as “vibe coding,” where users describe what they want instead of writing code line by line. But Canva’s pitch is slightly different: it does not just generate a working page and leave users to figure out the rest. It lets them edit the final result like any other Canva design.

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That means users can change text, swap images, adjust colours, apply brand fonts and refine individual sections inside the familiar Canva editor. For marketers, small businesses and creators in the UAE, this could be useful for quickly building campaign pages, event microsites, interactive product explainers, classroom tools, quizzes, calculators or simple web apps.

Users can start in three ways: type a prompt, choose from more than 50 Canva Code templates, or import existing HTML from another tool and continue editing it inside Canva. That last feature is particularly useful for people who have already created a page using another AI assistant but want to make it more polished and on-brand.

Canva says Code 2.0 also supports real-time collaboration, allowing teams to comment, review and refine projects together. Finished outputs are interactive, automatically adjust to different screen sizes and can be previewed on mobile before publishing.

When a project is ready, users can publish it to a free Canva domain, connect a custom domain or share it securely within an organisation.

The biggest benefit is speed. Canva says code generation is now 75 per cent faster, while the time from prompt to published output is 30 per cent faster.

Still, Canva Code 2.0 is not a full replacement for professional developers. Businesses building complex platforms, secure payment systems or mission-critical apps will still need proper testing, security checks and technical oversight.

But for everyday creators, teachers, founders and marketing teams, Canva Code 2.0 lowers the barrier to building interactive digital experiences. Instead of starting with code, users can now start with an idea and turn it into something people can actually use and share.

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