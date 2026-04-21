Canva AI 2.0: New features, UAE expansion and more

Canva has unveiled Canva AI 2.0, its biggest update since launch, as it looks to evolve from a design tool into a complete AI-powered work platform.

Announced at the Canva Create in Los Angeles, the update introduces a more conversational and automated approach to creating content, allowing users to go from idea to execution in one place.

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At the core of Canva AI 2.0 is a shift toward agentic AI, where the platform doesn’t just generate designs but actively helps users build complete projects.

New features include:

Conversational Design : Turn prompts or voice inputs into full designs

Agentic Orchestration : Generate entire campaigns from a single brief

Object-Based Editing : Make precise changes without affecting the rest of the design

Living Memory: Personalised AI that learns your style over time

Canva is also introducing tools like Sheets AI to help generate structured spreadsheets with real data, Connectors to integrate other apps like Slack and Gmail, Scheduling and Web Research.

The goal, Canva said in a press note, is to make it the central hub where teams can create, collaborate and manage workflows.

UAE is a key growth market

The update comes as Canva ramps up its presence in the UAE, one of its fastest-growing markets. According to the company, over 50 million designs were created in the UAE last year, around one in eight internet users already use Canva, and AI adoption in the region is growing at nearly double the global rate.

Canva has also announced plans for a regional headquarters in Dubai and partnerships across education and business sectors.