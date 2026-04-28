Can Samsung's second smart glasses model finally dethrone Meta Ray-Ban?

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Glasses, a pair of AI-powered smart eyewear codenamed "Jinju," later in 2026, with pricing expected between $379 and $499, according to a new report in Android Headlines. A premium display-equipped model codenamed "Haean" will follow in 2027 at $600-$900.

The first Samsung Galaxy Glasses model won't include a display, similar to Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. Instead, it focuses on AI assistance through Gemini integration, running on the Android XR platform.

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The second model, "Haean," will feature a micro-LED display and launch in 2027 at a significantly higher price point, competing directly with display-equipped smart glasses from competitors.

Design and partnerships

Images based on testing units show the Galaxy Glasses resemble Meta Ray-Bans and the Google Gemini Glasses showcased at Google I/O. Samsung announced partnerships with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster in October, mirroring Meta's successful collaboration with EssilorLuxottica (Ray-Ban, Oakley).

These eyewear partnerships aim to make smart glasses fashionable and socially acceptable for all-day wear, a strategy that helped Meta sell over two million smart glasses units.

AI-powered features

With Gemini built in, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses will enable users to translate signs in real-time, capture photos hands-free, check weather information, get directions via Google Maps, and perform various AI-assisted tasks.

Expected launch timeline

The Galaxy Glasses could debut at Samsung's July Unpacked event, where the company will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Watch 9. Like the Galaxy XR headset last year, you can expect a preview with a later retail launch.

This represents Samsung's biggest wearable launch since the Galaxy Ring. However, Samsung faces stiff competition from Meta's established smart glasses market presence and recently released display-equipped models. Pricing may fluctuate due to increasing costs for RAM, NAND storage, and CPU components driven by AI requirements.

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