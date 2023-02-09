Can AI cook? ChatGPT offers 'best recipe' for Middle Eastern family staple Khobz Al Khameer

It is easy to look for recipes online, but it's difficult to pick the best, foolproof one — considering that there are countless entries even for the most common dishes and delicacies. So, we let ChatGPT — with all its data and AI capabilities — make the choice.
Khaleej Times asked the bot to give the 'best recipe' for Khobz Al Khameer, a traditional Middle Eastern round, flatbread that is typically served with dips, spreads, and other dishes.
ChatGPT says this particular recipe has been 'well received'.
"This yields a soft and fluffy traditional Khobz Al Khameer bread that's perfect for dipping in olive oil or for making sandwiches," it added.
Ingredients:
Instructions:
>> In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, yeast, salt, and sugar. Mix well.
>> Slowly pour in the warm water while kneading the mixture until it forms a dough.
>> Knead the dough for about 10-15 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.
>> Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until doubled in size.
>> Preheat your oven to 250°C (480°F).
>> Dust a clean surface with flour and turn out the risen dough. Divide it into equal portions and shape into rounds.
>> Use a sharp knife or razor blade to make shallow slashes on the surface of each round.
>> Place the rounds on a baking sheet or pizza stone and bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown and crusty.
>> Remove from the oven and let it cool on a wire rack.
