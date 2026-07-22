Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 beta dates confirmed: When you can play

Activision has revealed the beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, with players getting their first proper chance to test the new multiplayer experience from August 21.

The beta will begin immediately after the Call of Duty: NEXT broadcast, which promises live gameplay, developer insights and a closer look at Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer offering. It is the first time a Call of Duty beta will launch directly after the annual showcase.

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The first testing period runs from August 21 to August 25 and is reserved for players who pre-order Modern Warfare 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC. Digital pre-orders made through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Battle.net or Steam are automatically registered, while customers buying through participating retailers may receive a code that must be redeemed through their Activision account. Exact starting and finishing times have not yet been confirmed.

The Modern Warfare 4 open beta then runs from August 28 to September 1. No pre-order will be required, and the second weekend will also mark the game’s beta debut on Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders for the Switch 2 edition open on August 26.

Activision says the beta will include several multiplayer maps and modes, with up to 19 weapons available to unlock. Players can expect everything from compact 3v3 matches to larger tactical battles featuring tanks, alongside Search & Destroy, the experimental Kill Block experience and a Training Mobility Course.

Vault Edition customers will also be able to use operators including Price, Ghost, Valeria and Blix, plus five Signature Weapon Collection blueprints during the beta.

Modern Warfare 4 launches globally on October 23, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.