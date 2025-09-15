Bridging the digital divide: How New Era Technology empowers Middle East businesses

Driving growth, innovation and resilience through smarter digital solutions

As digital transformation accelerates across the Middle East, enterprises are presented with both opportunities and challenges. While the rapid adoption of technology promises greater efficiency, scalability, and innovation, aligning these tools with long-term business objectives remains a hurdle for many. New Era Technology, a trusted Microsoft and SAP Solutions Partner, is helping organisations bridge this digital divide with solutions that streamline operations, boost productivity and drive sustainable growth.

Transforming operations with SAP

Efficient operations form the backbone of business success. Through its comprehensive SAP portfolio, New Era Technology supports enterprises across the region in streamlining processes, enhancing agility and unlocking greater value.

Switch2Rise enables businesses to adopt SAP S/4HANA, modernising ERP systems and achieving higher levels of efficiency.

Application Managed Services (AMS) ensures ongoing stability and performance of SAP applications through proactive monitoring and support.

SAP Mergers & Acquisitions provides a comprehensive solution for the transformation, which includes MA&D strategies, deal transformation, reconciliation, and post-management services.

SAP SuccessFactors provides human capital management solutions that simplify HR processes and empower employees.

These services are reinforced by a dedicated SAP Centre of Excellence (CoE), staffed with more than 500 certified professionals experienced in deploying solutions across multiple industries. This foundation ensures organisations achieve measurable results and long-term value from their SAP investments.

Driving adoption with WalkMe

Technology is only valuable if employees can use it effectively. To ensure seamless integration, New Era Technology incorporates WalkMe, a digital adoption platform that delivers intuitive, in-app guidance. This approach accelerates user adoption, maximises returns on technology investments and ensures organisations fully benefit from their digital transformation efforts.

Artificial intelligence for businesses

Generative AI is poised to revolutionize how companies operate, create content, and engage with customers. This transformative technology leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to generate human-like text, images, audio, and video based on learned patterns from vast datasets. As generative AI continues to evolve at a rapid pace, organizations must adapt and harness its potential to stay competitive in the digital landscape.



Microsoft Solutions for collaboration and growth

Collaboration, automation and data-driven decision-making are vital for modern enterprises. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, New Era Technology provides businesses with tools that enhance productivity and foster innovation.

Microsoft Copilot AI-powered assistant to help boost productivity and creativity and help with tasks and idea generation

Power Automate streamlines repetitive processes, reducing costs and boosting efficiency.

Microsoft Fabric offers a unified analytics platform that integrates data from multiple sources for actionable insights.

Azure solutions, including Lift & Shift migrations, modernisation initiatives, Azure AI Studio and Azure DevOps, create scalable, agile and intelligent IT environments.

These capabilities allow New Era Technology to unlock the full potential of Microsoft’s ecosystem, helping organisations achieve stronger performance and faster innovation cycles.

A trusted partner for the digital future

With proven expertise, global delivery capabilities and a client-focused approach, New Era Technology has become a go-to partner for businesses navigating the digital landscape. Its tested methodologies and adherence to industry standards ensure technology adoption aligns with operational needs and long-term sustainability.

From modernising ERP systems and automating workflows to leveraging cloud ecosystems and ensuring user adoption, New Era Technology provides comprehensive solutions designed to drive growth, innovation and resilience. For decision-makers across industries, the company offers not just tools, but a roadmap for transformation in a digital-first economy.

As Middle Eastern businesses continue their journey towards digital excellence, New Era Technology stands ready to support every step, helping enterprises unlock new opportunities, enhance performance and thrive in a technology-driven future.

Connect with New Era Technology

New Era Technology is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer support across the UAE and beyond.

For inquiries, product information, or partnership opportunities, reach Phone: +971 4321 0808 and email: sales.uae@neweratech.com

