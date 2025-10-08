Break Free to the Better Side: Samsung's Galaxy Unveils Why #YouDeserveMore

The campaign that challenges users to expect more and settle for less

Smartphones are at the centre of our lives, but too often we hold on to devices that no longer keep up. Designs feel dated, cameras underdeliver, and performance slows, yet we stay out of habit. The truth is simple: “good enough” is not enough anymore.

This is the spark behind Samsung Electronics MENA’s bold new campaign. By reimagining outdated phones as relationships gone stale, the campaign cleverly flips frustration into empowerment. It is not just about switching devices. It is about letting go of “good enough” and stepping into something that feels exciting again.

It’s not you, it’s your phone

If your phone hasn't amazed you in years, perhaps it's time for a conversation. No spark, no excitement, just a phone experience that fails to captivate. Staying stagnant isn't comfort; it's a compromise.

Samsung's campaign challenges this compromise. It encourages users to step away from the familiar and discover how much more opportunities are out there when you embrace change.

Foldable innovation you have been waiting for

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 step into the spotlight with AI-powered features that anticipate your needs, best-in-class cameras that elevate everyday moments, and sleek foldable designs built to turn heads, these devices redefine what a smartphone can do. They are not just upgrades, they are foldable innovations designed for people who refuse to settle.

More than a campaign

#YouDeserveMore goes beyond a brand campaign It is storytelling that feels personal. A hero film sets the scene, while more than 30 influencer collaborations and a wave of witty social shorts turn the message into a cultural moment. From relatable “it’s not you, it’s my phone” reels to quick highlights of Smart Switch, the campaign makes switching feel less like tech talk and more like a lifestyle choice.

Switching without the stress

Of course, moving on from an old device comes with questions. What about your contacts, playlists, chats, and photo memories? With Smart Switch, everything transfers seamlessly to your new Galaxy. And for anyone still curious, visit www.TryGalaxy.com to experience One UI and Galaxy features right on your current phone. It is a chance to see for yourself why settling for less is no longer an option.