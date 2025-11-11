Watch: Robots wearing Emirati headgear perform traditional Ayyalah dance in Abu Dhabi

It wasn't just self-driving marine vessels and flying taxis that were under the spotlight at Abu Dhabi's Autonomous Week. The robots stole the show, giving a peek inside what the future looks like, which doesn't seem to be so far away.

Humanoids built to be baristas, delivery bots, and help humans with daily tasks graced the forum that is running from November 10-15. But it was a little robot having fun on its own that caught the eye of many visitors.

Wearing the Emirati headgear — Ghutrah — the Booster robots were seen performing the traditional dance for men, known as Ayyalah, while people around them performed with their sticks and sang for the wellbeing of the nation's President.

"May Allah keep your glory Mohamed."

Created by Booster Robotics, and sold at a starting price of $5,999, the child-size humanoid has been built in three models: Geek, Education and Professional.

It weighs only 19.5 kg and stands 95 cm tall, created to be carried around. Its specialty also lies in its dancing skills, as it is created in such a away.

In another video, the robot is seen making its way through the streets of Abu Dhabi, as residents and visitors gape at the sight before them.

Got my Ghutrah on, cruising through Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/BH7PRqtTuy — Booster Robotics (@boosterobotics) November 11, 2025

The Booster K1 was also the champion model of the 2025 RoboCup Soccer 'KidSize' category and has been used as an assistant for embodied AI education.

The company also sells a larger adult-size version of the robot called Booster T1, which comes in three models — Basic, Standard and Customised.

Started in 2023, the Chinese company's strategy is oriented towards scientific research and education scenarios.

This is not the first time a robot has wowed audiences in the UAE. It was just few months ago that a humanoid was present at the same majlis as the Dubai's Ruler himself! The tech marvel was seen waving at the leader, as attendees looked on in awe.

The Unitree G1 then came down to Khaleej Times' office himself, alongside its trusty companion, the Go2 robot dog.