Beyond the Specs: ASUS Puts Design in Focus at Dubai Design Week

Through its ‘Design You Can Feel’ experience at THEA, ASUS gave visitors a closer look at its Zenbook range, highlighting the importance of design, materials and performance in personal technology

By:

Kushmita Bose | Partner Content Share:











A laptop in a café is hardly an unusual sight. But during Dubai Design Week, ASUS turned that familiar setting into an opportunity for consumers to experience its latest devices in a different way.

From November 3 to 5, the technology company took over THEA at Dubai Design District for its ‘Design You Can Feel’ activation. Rather than setting up a conventional product display, ASUS brought its premium laptops into a café environment where visitors could try the devices, explore their finishes and learn more about their features.

The showcase featured the ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480 alongside other devices from the company's premium portfolio.

For ASUS, the decision to move beyond a traditional product showcase reflected a wider change in how consumers choose personal technology. Performance and technical specifications remain important, but design, portability and ease of use are also influencing purchasing decisions.

“Dubai Design Week was the ideal stage for ‘Design You Can Feel’ because design is something people need to experience, not just read on a spec sheet,” said Lesley Cooke, Country Marketing Manager, ASUS Middle East.

“Rather than a traditional showcase, we created a space where our premium customers could see how our laptops fit seamlessly into everyday life, with a coffee in hand and the chance to try the devices themselves.”

A closer look at the Zenbook range

The ASUS Zenbook 14 was presented in Arctic Blue, Komodo Coral and Zabriskie Beige highlighting the brand’s focus on design and materials.

The laptop features Ceraluminum™, a material developed by ASUS that combines ceramic and aluminium. Lightweight, durable and scratch-resistant, it is designed for users who regularly carry their laptops between locations.

According to Cooke, consumers increasingly want devices that meet their technical requirements without compromising on appearance.

“Today’s buyers aren’t just looking for the right specs. They’re looking for design, performance and something that reflects their individuality. A laptop needs to look right, perform right and feel like theirs, and we don’t treat those things separately,” she said.

The showcase extended beyond Zenbook 14 to include devices for students, working professionals, content creators and gamers.

ASUS also highlighted its ProArt range, which is designed for creative professionals who require processing power, AI capabilities and portability for demanding tasks.

Balancing performance with design

As laptops are increasingly used across different environments, manufacturers face the challenge of delivering powerful devices without making them heavier or less convenient to carry.

For younger professionals and creators in particular, a laptop may need to handle several tasks throughout the day, including office work, video editing, presentations and AI-assisted applications.

Cooke said ASUS considers these requirements alongside the physical design of its products. “From a design perspective, our devices are made to be seen and carried. They’re slim, light and available in colors and finishes that suit different tastes,” she said.

However, appearance is only one part of the equation. “Whether it’s getting through a long workday with excellent battery life, working on a creative project, or using AI to make everyday tasks smarter, the experience needs to deliver,” Cooke added.

Beyond showcasing its products, the activation also reflected ASUS's approach to connecting with consumers outside traditional retail environments.

Cooke said the company sees value in engaging with consumers in places they already visit. “This reflects our wider approach in the UAE: meeting consumers in the moments and places they already enjoy, and making technology feel more personal, approachable and relevant to their lifestyle,” she said.

For consumers interested in exploring the range further, ASUS has introduced selected 37th anniversary offers through its UAE eShop.