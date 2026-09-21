ASUS Zenbook 14 Copilot+ PC brings everyday luxury and more choice to the UAE

Three nature-inspired colours, a 1.1 kg Ceraluminum design and Qualcomm, Intel and AMD platform options give the new Zenbook 14 a more personal take on the premium laptop

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A laptop is one of the few personal objects that can follow someone from a morning commute to a client meeting, a university lecture, an airport lounge and an evening at home. It has to look appropriate in every setting, feel effortless to carry and work without demanding constant attention.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480QA approaches that brief as a lifestyle product as much as a computer. Its slim silhouette, ceramic-like Ceraluminum lid and soft colour palette give it the polish expected from a premium device, while Windows 11 and Copilot+ PC features keep it grounded in the way people actually work. It also arrives as a clear Windows alternative to Apple's MacBook Neo for buyers who want design without giving up choice or familiar connections.

A more personal kind of premium

The first impression is deliberately understated. Zenbook 14 starts at 1.1 kg, so it feels at home in a slim tote, backpack or carry-on rather than becoming the heaviest object in it. It is also lighter than the 1.23 kg MacBook Neo, a difference that is easy to appreciate when a laptop travels from morning meetings to evening plans. The full-metal body is clean and minimal, but the Ceraluminum lid adds warmth and texture that ordinary aluminium finishes often lack.

Ceraluminum is created by transforming the aluminium surface through a water-based process. The finish is designed to resist fingerprints, scuffs and everyday wear, which matters for a laptop that is handled all day and placed on different surfaces. ASUS says the material completed more than 18,000 simulated rubbing cycles in laboratory testing without damage to its colour.

Three colours with distinct personalities

The wider Zenbook 14 line-up is set to arrive in the UAE in three nature-inspired finishes. Komodo Coral is warm and expressive, Arctic Blue has a cool contemporary character, and Zabriskie Beige offers a quieter neutral look. The shades extend beyond the lid to create a coordinated appearance across the laptop.

More platform choice is coming to the UAE

The UAE introduction is also broader than a single processor choice. The Qualcomm-powered UX3480QA leads the range, and Zenbook 14 options built on Intel and AMD platforms are set to follow. This gives buyers room to choose based on the applications they use, the way they work and the platform they prefer, while keeping the same Zenbook design language.

The Snapdragon X model includes a dedicated neural processing unit, or NPU, with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. In simple terms, it gives supported Copilot+ PC features their own engine for tasks such as drafting, summarising and translating, helping AI tools respond quickly while the laptop continues handling everyday apps.

Designed around the rhythm of the day

The 14-inch OLED display is generous enough for a full day of documents and calls, then vivid enough for streaming in the evening. The 16:10 shape adds useful vertical room, while the slim borders keep the laptop compact. Compared with the 13-inch Liquid Retina display on MacBook Neo, Zenbook 14 offers a larger canvas and OLED contrast with deeper blacks for films, photographs and creative work. Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos give music and films a fuller sound, and the infrared camera allows for a quick Windows Hello sign-in.

Comfort comes through in the parts touched most often. The backlit keyboard has generous key travel, and the enlarged touchpad supports simple gestures for controls such as volume and brightness. The hinge is designed to lift easily, helping the laptop feel considered in the small moments that repeat throughout the day.

Connections without the adapter bag

Zenbook 14 includes HDMI and a full-size USB port alongside two USB-C connections and an audio jack. That makes it easier to connect a meeting-room screen, television, mouse or storage drive without carrying extra adapters. It can also support two external displays in addition to its own screen, while MacBook Neo supports one external display and offers two USB-C ports plus an audio jack. For people who move between home, university and office setups, Zenbook 14 provides more connection options straight from the laptop.

Less time planning around a charger

ASUS laboratory testing recorded more than 30 hours of local video playback and more than 18 hours of web browsing on the tested Snapdragon configuration. Apple rates MacBook Neo for up to 16 hours of video streaming and up to 11 hours of wireless web use. The brands use different test methods, so the figures are not a direct laboratory comparison, but their published web-browsing results position Zenbook 14 for longer unplugged use. Real-world battery life will vary with settings, applications and usage.

When the battery does run low, fast charging can restore up to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes. The compact USB-C charger can also power compatible everyday devices, helping keep the rest of the bag as simple as the laptop itself.

UAE availability and pricing

The Qualcomm-powered ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480QA is now available through the ASUS eShop and major retailers across the UAE. At the time of publication, prices start at Dh3,799, reduced from Dh3,999, while the 16 GB configuration is available for Dh4,799, reduced from Dh4,999.

Although MacBook Neo is positioned at a lower entry price, the Zenbook 14 offers a Windows alternative with its distinctive Ceraluminum finish, larger OLED display and wider selection of ports.

Eligible customers also receive Google AI Pro, Dropbox, ASUS Secure Auto-Backup, GoPro Premium+, Adobe Creative Cloud and Goodnotes subscriptions, redeemable until 31 August 2028. Intel and AMD options are set to join the Qualcomm model, with three colour choices coming soon to the UAE.

Prices, promotions, configurations and subscription eligibility may vary.